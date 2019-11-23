"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Hartley have split after two years of marriage. The actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, according to documents filed on Friday.

Their date of separation has been listed as July 8, reports Just Jared. However, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause attended the Emmy Awards together on September 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on October 5, and a pre-Golden Globes party on November 14.

The representatives of the duo haven't yet commented. A source close to the former couple said that Hartley and Stause have "been having trouble for a while."

"In many ways, they're somewhat fundamentally incompatible. Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. He's reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now, and that's not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out," the insider revealed to People.

The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in 2017. The actor was previously married to soap star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. The couple share the joint physical custody of their 15-year-old daughter Isabella.

Hartley and Stause met when one of her "Days of Our Lives" castmates, who was a pal of Hartley's, introduced them. They dated for two years and announced their engagement in July 2016 and tied the knot in October 2017.

The former couple's intimate wedding consisted of 75 guests in front of whom they exchanged handwritten vows. The wedding was a rustic and romantic ceremony. Stause opted for a Monique Lhuillier gown, while Hartley wore a black Brooks Brothers tux.

The wedding was attended among others by "This Is Us" costars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown.

It is TMZ which first reported of their split.