Thomas Markle has been reportedly trying to get in touch with his estranged daughter Meghan Markle, at a time when she is in the middle of a high-profile legal battle with British tabloids which started with Thomas giving her private letter to a media outlet.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Thomas Markle has been trying to get in touch with Meghan Markle after she along with husband Prince Harry and son Archie moved to Los Angeles, California. A source claimed that the retired lighing director who lives in Mexico has been "sending letters to the house" where his estranged daughter and son-in-law are staying in Los Angeles after quitting as senior members of the British royal family in March.

However, Thomas's hopes of reaching the Duchess of Sussex haven't panned out as his "letters remain unopened" despite his best efforts, the source claims.

The 75-year-old has had a strained relationship with his daughter, and was even accused of staging paparazzi photos ahead of her May 2018 wedding to the British prince, whom he has never met. He was due to walk the 38-year-old down the aisle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in England, but he had to skip the event after suffering a heart attack.

Their relationship worsened after Thomas as well as his daughter and Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle gave several interviews slamming the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, and on occasions the British royal family. He later made public a handwritten letter Meghan sent to him, in which she wrote that the rift has "broken her heart into a million pieces."

In her case filed against the British tabloids, the "Suits" alum has claimed that the text messages she and her husband sent to her father before their wedding were misquoted to paint them in a less good light. She also said that her letter to her father was selectively edited by the paper to portray her "negatively."

Meghan has also accused the media of causing her feud with her father in the first place, and said that the publication of the letter also caused "substantial damage."