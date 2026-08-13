Pressure on the government over the possible early release of two men convicted over the death of PC Andrew Harper has intensified after Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Justice Secretary Alex Norris to find a way to keep them in prison.

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were sentenced to 13 years for manslaughter in 2020, are eligible for release after serving half their sentences under changes introduced to ease prison overcrowding. They could be released in January 2027, while a third man, Henry Long, is not eligible under the same arrangements because he received an extended sentence.

The move came after 50 police chiefs signed an open letter urging Burnham to pursue 'every lawful option' to prevent the releases. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said officers across the country were 'definitely' feeling 'let down' by the government's handling of the case.

Police Chiefs Call for Action

Harper, 28, was killed on 15 August 2019 while responding to a report of a stolen quad bike in Berkshire. He was dragged behind a getaway car during the incident. Cole, Bowers and Long were later convicted of manslaughter, with Cole and Bowers each receiving 13-year sentences and Long receiving an extended sentence.

The police chiefs' letter called on the government to examine every lawful option in Harper's case and strengthen safeguards around future changes to sentencing and release arrangements. They also called for greater consideration of public protection, victim impact and the circumstances of bereaved families.

The chiefs said their concerns extended beyond Harper's case, warning that significant changes to release arrangements could affect public confidence in the justice system.

Harper's death led to the introduction of Harper's Law in 2021, creating mandatory life sentences for people convicted of killing an emergency worker while committing another crime, except in exceptional circumstances. The legislation does not retrospectively change the sentences handed to Cole, Bowers and Long.

Rowley Says Officers Feel 'Let Down'

Speaking at an event commemorating three police officers killed in the line of duty 60 years ago, Rowley said the Harper case had particular resonance because officers regularly face unpredictable risks while responding to incidents.

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He said officers needed confidence that the state would support them when they were injured or killed while carrying out their duties. He said the changing decisions over the Harper case had caused 'ripples of anger, frustration, and concern' across policing, while welcoming Burnham's decision to seek a solution.

Harper's mother, Debbie Adlam, has also said a conversation with Downing Street gave her hope that Cole and Bowers could remain in prison, although she said she did not want to become too hopeful.

Government Examines Release Options

Burnham had previously faced pressure to expand exemptions from the early release arrangements while warning about prison overcrowding. The wider scheme was introduced to ease pressure on the prison estate, with around 5,000 prisoners expected to be released under the latest arrangements, which exclude some offenders convicted of serious offences.

Following the police chiefs' intervention, the government is examining whether Cole and Bowers can be excluded from the scheme within existing legal requirements.

The chiefs have also called for stronger safeguards when future changes to sentencing or release arrangements are considered, including greater consideration of public protection, victim impact and bereaved families.