Tiffany Haddish talked about racism and how it influences her decision to have children in a virtual interview with Carmelo Anthony on Monday.

The stand-up comedian got candid about her reasons for not having a child yet at 40 years old. She shared that many have asked her about when she will have babies. She revealed that a part of her "would like to do that" but then she always ends up making excuses like, "Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that." But in reality, she does not want her child to experience what she experienced as a black person.

"I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me...knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?" Haddish teared up as she explained during her appearance on Carmelo's "What's On Your Glass."

Anthony, who is a dad to a 13-year-old son, agreed that it is "scary to even think about that." The "Girls Trip" star chimed in and said that "white people don't have to think about that."

"It's time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit — and maybe we don't all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings," Haddish encouraged. The NBA star noted that the black community is trying to convey the same message through the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And I think we have to figure out how to change people's hearts, and that's what I've been trying to do my whole career," Haddish shared.

The "Night School" actress has been open about her experience with racism as a black woman born and raised in South Central Los Angeles. She once revealed that she could not do anything but plead as she watched her friends get "slaughtered by police." Haddish said she does not want her child to feel haunted and threatened because of skin colour.