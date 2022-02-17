Tiger Woods admitted that he still "has a long way to go" in his recovery from the horrific car crash that saw him suffer fractures to his tibia and fibula in February last year. The 15-time major winner also confirmed that his career as a full-time golfer is over, but remains hopeful of playing one-off events in the future.

The American golfer said that he is still struggling to walk while speaking to the press ahead of the Genesis Open in Southern California. He revealed that his short game was progressing, but is unable to work on the long parts as it puts too much strain on his right leg, which is yet to heal.

"Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. That will never happen again," Woods said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again."

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," he added. "I want to know. But I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt well but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working on the walking part."

Woods, who is the host for the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera this week, marked a year on from his horrific crash that occurred just a few miles down from the country club. The 46-year-old, who made his debut at this event 30 years ago, revealed that he has made significant progress and welcomed the challenge that rehabilitation brings.

"I'm making progress and I've got a lot stronger," the American, who last won a major in 2019, said. "Each and every day is a fight but it is one that I welcome. I like the challenge, and I like going a few rounds."