Quenlin Blackwell shocked her followers following the revelation that she is living in one of Diplo's rental properties in L.A. The news spurred rumours of a possible romantic relationship between the two, which she quickly put to bed in a statement published on social media on Monday.

The 19-year-old TikTok star took to Twitter to clarify that she and the DJ only share a "platonic" relationship. They are friends and nothing more.

"I'm an adult. I'm not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist," Blackwell tweeted and revealed that she has been living at Diplo's flat for "over a year." She also admonished thoughts of a romantic relationship with the 41-year-old DJ as she wrote, "I'd rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he'd rather choke. He's barley [sic] in LA bc he's so busy."

Blackwell instead gave her gratitude to the father-of-two for giving her "the opportunity and security to create." She also thanked his team who have become her mentors and "safety net" in L.A.

"Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y'all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more," she explained.

On his end, the "Looking for Me" hitmaker also slammed the incredulous insinuations hours after Blackwell shared her explanation. He denied that he is living with the teen under the same roof.

"OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us," Diplo tweeted.

"As a landlord, I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet," he added.

Blackwell is currently in a relationship. She shares photos of her boyfriend on Twitter. She also addressed the Diplo rumours in a video compilation that showed the media talking about her relationship with the DJ.