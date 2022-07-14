TikToker Sasha Jones has left her followers stunned and scared after she revealed that her family discovered a secret room in the back of her apartment's walk-in closet.

According to Jones, someone had apparently been living in the room and the family had no idea about it. They had lived in the same apartment for 10 years.

She made the revelation after a user @hardboiledtaryn asked her: "Is there a part of your house y'all never knew existed?" Sasha then goes on to tell the story of the secret room in response to the question.

Jones said that she had gone out on a holiday for a week and when she returned, her mother told her that the family would be moving out of their house in two weeks. However, her mother did not tell her the reason then. It was only after they had moved to the new house that she told Jones the reason behind their sudden move.

"So, my mom is sitting me down and letting me know that, 'Hey, there's actually an attic in our closet that we didn't know about that wasn't on the lease,'" she said in the TikTok story.

She says that the family was not aware that the closet led to another room in the house. And they suspect that someone had been living there.

Read more Woman discovers old love letters behind hidden door in her house

"She said 'it's really heavy, but somebody was opening it from the top and moving it to the side'. It's almost impossible to open from the inside, but when I sent your brother up there, he saw a bed, a dresser and sheets and a pair of shoes."

Everything in the room was covered in dust, there was a set of footprints to her room and back to the bed, but there were no exit footprints, per a report in The Mirror.

Sasha Jones' three-part series on TikTok has been viewed over 3.5 million times wherein she also adds that she used to have bouts of sleep paralysis, night tremors and sleepwalking while growing up in the house, but all that has now stopped.