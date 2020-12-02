Tim Tebow shared his excitement to get back to competitive action and spoke up about when he and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters plan to start a family in a recent interview about his return to the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback cannot wait to get back on the field after he had to sit out most of the 2019 season with the Mets because of an injured pinkie. The pandemic also halted his return to the 2020 minor league season. Suffice to say, he had over a year of rest from active competition and is itching to get back.

"That's what I'm shooting for. That's what I'm planning for," Tebow told Extra TV's Nate Burleson about his return to the Mets.

"There's so many things that I want to go accomplish and go after... I still love competing and I still love the game of football and baseball, and so while I still have the opportunity — I don't know how much longer — but I still love competing, and so, you know, I have that shot. I like going after it," he added.

Tebow also commented on the failed attempts of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the New York Mets for $1.7 billion. They lost to art collector Steve Cohen, who made a bid of $2.35 billion.

"So, that means J.Lo and A-Rod, they were almost your bosses, right?" Burleson asked smiling to which the Major League Baseball player replied, "Yeah, I think they'd be good bosses, though, don't you?"

In the same interview, the 33-year outfielder discussed family life after tying the knot with the former Miss Universe in January in Cape Town, South Africa. He said they are both eager to have a family of their own. But they are not in a rush too.

"It's something that we both definitely want, and are excited for when I think it's just the right time, which, you know, hopefully, we'll both know when that is," he said.

Tebow said he and Nel-Peters do not know if they are "running the four-minute offense or we're playing defense" when it comes to plans of having kids. They have talked about it as they try to figure out what is next for them in their marriage.