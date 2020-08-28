Jennifer Lopez hinted at the possibility that she and fiancé, Alex Rodriguez will be the new owners of the New York Mets during a podcast interview on Thursday.

The "Hustlers" star was careful with her words when asked to confirm rumours about the purchase. She said she has nothing specific to say about it at this time but said "in this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing."

"I don't have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity," she said during Rodriguez's "The Corp" podcast with Barstool Sports.

The 51-year-old singer noted that at this age, "it is important for women to have positions of power that they've earned, and deserve." Lopez stressed the importance of being able to "contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet." Suffice to say, that if the purchase of the New York Mets is for "diversity" and for the good of everyone, then Lopez said, "of course I am for it."

Reports that the couple plan to buy the Major League Baseball team came after they were spotted taking a tour of the Met's stadium, Citi Field, earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, Lopez and Rodriguez also partnered up with other wealthy people who supported their plan. Long-time Mets fan Mike Repole, co-founder of BodyArmor and Vitaminwater, is among these people.

They also brought in current and former National Football League players DeMarco Murray, Travis Kelce, Joe Thomas, and Brian Urlacher. NBA players Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets are also in the group.

Lopez and Rodriguez initially offered to buy the New York Mets for $1.5 billion but the owners, the Wilpon family, wanted around $2.5 billion. The Wilpons want to sell the Mets to the couple if they can come closer to the $2 billion bid billionaire Steve Cohen offered.