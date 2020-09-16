Tina Knowles-Lawson opens up about how her daughter's unique name Beyonce originated. The 66-year-old fashion designer revealed that the name was actually her maiden name.

According to People, Tina Knowles-Lawson appeared on Tuesday's inaugural episode of "In My Head with Heather Thomson" podcast where she opened up about the "unique moniker" that her famous daughter is known by now.

"A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name. It's my maiden name," she said. "My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Knowles Lawson, who is known for her brand, House of Dereon, also revealed that several members of her family use "Beyonce" as their last name. However, some clerical errors have forced her brother to spell their surname as "Beyince."

"I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E," she explained. "It's interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, 'Why is my brother's name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it's all these different spellings,' " Knowles-Lawson said. "And my mom's reply to me was like, 'That's what they put on your birth certificate.'

She goes on to explain why their attempts to get the error corrected failed and they were forced to keep different spellings.

Knowles-Lawson, who is married to actor Richard Lawson, said that the one time her mother tried to argue about the mistake she was told: "be happy that you're getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn't get birth certificates."

As per the report, Knowles-Lawson adopted a different surname after her marriage to Beyonce and Solange's father Matthew Knowles. The couple was married for 31 years before they divorced each other in the year 2011. Knowles-Lawson then went on to marry Richard Lawson in 2015.