Beyoncé celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday in a quiet manner with her family amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, her fans marked the special day by sharing a sweet video tribute for the star.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account on Saturday to repost a montage of clips created by a fan account of the pop-star. The clip initially shared by @Rumiyonce featured videos and pictures of the "Irreplaceable" hitmaker from over the years, as well as her husband Jay-Z, and their oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The video had childhood pictures of the "Destiny's Child" alum, as well as a clip from an interview she gave to 60 Minutes Australia reporter in 2007 in which she said she is a "legend in the making." In one clip, Beyonce was seen cradling her baby bump during her first pregnancy with Blue, while another showed Blue as a toddler sharing some birthday cake with her parents. There was also a short clip from the singer and Jay-Z's wedding in 2008.

Tina Knowles also posted a heartfelt tribute for her daughter alongside a throwback video of the Grammy-winner performing at a talent show when she was just eight-years-old. Knowles wrote: "Happy Birthday to my forever little girl ( in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence."

"I am so lucky to have you in my life. Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don't get you , some get it now , and some oh well !!! it takes them a lot longer but maybe they'll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby !!!" the 66-year-old added.

Meanwhile, the "Black Is King" producer also gave a return gift to her fans by sharing a baby photo of herself on her website. "IT'S VIRGO SEASON. I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes!" the picture was captioned.