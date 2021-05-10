ITV News' Tom Bradby, who was once considered a close confidant of Prince William, has refused to comment on the reports that the British royal ended his 20-year friendship with the journalist because he took Prince Harry's side amid the royal siblings' feud.

In a recent interview with The Times, Bradby was asked to comment on the rift between William and Harry and whether the reports of his fallout with the former were true, but the journalist refused to be pressed on his current relationship with the Duke of Cambridge. However, he did offer some insight into the rift between the brothers which was first acknowledged by Prince Harry in an interview with him in 2019.

Read more Prince William ends 20-year friendship with Tom Bradby for siding with Harry and Meghan

Bradby also admitted that his own mental health had a lot to do with the questions he asked the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex in the documentary filmed during their tour of South Africa, which led to Harry's confession about being on "different paths" with his brother and Meghan's infamous swipe at the royal family that "not many people have asked" if she was okay.

"I was clearly influenced by my own experience and I didn't think they were in great shape, and so I altered the way I was planning to do the documentary," he said, adding that he "felt like there was an untold story" behind Meghan's public image, so he asked her the question: "Are you OK?"

When asked if the Sussexes giving the first hint of their differences with the royal family on his documentary increased his stress, Bradby said: "Well, it used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren't arguing and life was simple. And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult personally and publicly—really over the past year and a half."

However, Bradby also felt that William and Harry chatting after their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral was a step in the right direction. "Funerals are a time of reconciliation and that a sight, let's be honest, that's many wanted to see. Not least the family itself," he said.