Tom Ellis shared his excitement for the premiere of "Lucifer" Season 5 on Netflix on Friday through a sexy photo posted on social media.

The Welsh star, who reprises his role as Lucifer Morningstar, teased what fans are in for when they tune in to the season. He shared an Instagram photo of himself dressed in loungewear looking sexy and intimidating at the same time.

The photo is from a scene at Lux, Lucifer's nightclub, and it shows the devil (or Michael?) pouring himself a drink from one of the spirits at the bar. Apparently, Ellis is as excited as everyone else to see "Lucifer" Season 5 and he said he needed a drink to calm his nerves.

"I need a drink! It's only 2 days until #Luciferseason5pt1 drops on @netflix," he captioned the snap.

Aside from Lucifer, Ellis also plays the devil's identical twin brother Michael in Season 5. Fans wondered if the man in the photo is Lucifer or his brother.

"Is he Michael or Lucifer?" one asked and another commented, "please Luci, I don't like Michael."

The upcoming season will release the first eight episodes first, thus Ellis labelled it "Luciferseason5pt1." Netflix has yet to announce when Part 2 will come out. But before that, cast and crew members have yet to resume production on Season 5.

Ellis said in a recent interview that they still have to shoot 60 percent of the Season 5 finale, Episode 16, titled "A Chance at a Happy Ending." He acknowledged the filming challenges amid the pandemic and said they would have to find ways to stay safe while being productive.

"Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces." He added that to ensure safety, everyone will have to take their turns filming their scenes.

Aside from Ellis, co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have also been counting the days to the "Lucifer" Season 5 premiere.

Netflix also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from "Lucifer" Season 5 to excite fans for the show's return. The pictures show Ellis' character (Lucifer or Michael) working alongside detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).