After battling COVID-19 illness, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are trying to keep other citizens away from the novel coronavirus by joining former first lady Michelle Obama's campaign endorsing mail-in voting.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who are co-chairs of the nonpartisan group When We All Vote along with Michelle Obama, called for in-mail and online voting to enable voters to participate in the US Presidential elections without exposing themselves to potential coronavirus cases at voting booths, reports Mail Online.

The Hollywood couple joined Michelle Obama, a few other special guests and thousands of volunteers for a literal call-to-action voter registration event with "When We All Vote" on Monday night. In-mail and online voting have been facing strong opposition from US President Donald Trump, who argued that it will increase the chances of voter fraud.

At the event held before the second "When We All Vote #CouchParty," Michelle stressed the importance of vote-by-mail being accessible to all voters, especially as they need to follow social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic. Recalling the recent Wisconsin primary elections where some voters risked exposure to the virus by reaching polling booths while others skipped voting, the "Becoming" author said: "Voting should never, ever be difficult and it should never be a partisan issue."

Hanks and Wilson then took over the live stream to discuss the importance of every voter's voice being heard — whether or not they are well enough to travel to a polling place.

"We as Americans and as voters should be able to request the options that work for us. We don't want to have to risk our health or our vote. So to make that easy, mail-in ballot, absentee ballot, I think that's a really great compromise," the "Mamma Mia" actress said.

The "Forrest Gump" actor seconded his wife's opinion and said "our democratic principles mean that I want to vote (even if) I'm sick."

"In November, we need to have every voice heard. It's important," Wilson added.

Hanks also thanked essential workers for providing their services on the frontline and said: "The most we can do is give some props and some credit to all those people who are out there: first responders, delivery people, shelve stockers, food folks. Everybody that's working on food banks all around the country in order to keep us all moving."