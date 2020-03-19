Sandra Hanks Benoiton says that her brother, Tom Hanks, is not doing so great despite him being positive on his health updates on social media

Benoiton shared that she has talked to her brother who is in Australia battling the deadly COVID-19. She said Hanks is human after all, but he has the support of the medical staff in Australia.

"I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good," Benoiton told Daily Mail.

Hanks' older sister lives in Italy now, where she moved with her family in 2016. The country is on lockdown now due to COVID-19.

"We're okay here... staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I'm lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however," she said of her and her family's situation in Italy.

Benoiton lives in Pordenone province, which is about an hour north of Venice. The lockdown there is set to end on April 3, and she looks forward to seeing what happens next.

As for Hanks and Wilson, they remain in Australia where they tested positive for COVID-19. They have been on quarantine and are receiving help from the medical staff in the country.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" Hanks said, when he announced that he and Wilson tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Forest Gump" star has been updating his fans about his health on social media. He recently shared that he is feeling ok and he has none of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19. He does not or has not had fever unlike his wife, who had a fever and chills. They both experienced headaches and body pains though.