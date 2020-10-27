Tom Parker has more reasons to stay positive and fight his brain cancer diagnosis now that he is a father of two.

"The Wanted" singer's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, gave birth to their second child last week. His bandmate Max George revealed as much during an interview with Lorraine Kelly on ITV's "Lorraine."

"You've seen him. We just wanted to send our love to him and how's he doing?" show host Lorraine Kelly asked.

"I spoke to him yesterday and he is doing good. He's doing great. Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He's a fighter, Tom, Tom will be alright," George revealed adding, "If he's watching, by the way, I love you all."

Parker and Hardwick have yet to announce the birth of their second child. They already have a 15-month-old daughter.

The arrival of their second child, a son, comes after the British singer told his fans the devastating news of his brain cancer diagnosis. In an interview with OK! Magazine, the 32-year old revealed that he has Stage IV glioblastoma, which is the most aggressive type of adult brain tumor that is often unresponsive to treatments.

"I was in shock. It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it," he said, when he learned the news by himself in the hospital since his wife was not allowed to be with him because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"They rang me and told me over the phone. They said, 'it's a tumour and it's worst-case scenario'. They also told us it was inoperable and what the treatment would be. I was in a complete state," Parker shared.

He also relayed the news with his fans on Instagram and told them that he is "already undergoing treatment." He promised that the family will fight together to beat his cancer and asked for everyone's positivity and love and not their sadness. He knows it will be a "tough battle but with everyone's love and support," he can beat his disease.

Parker recently thanked fans for their overwhelming love, support, and positivity and assured them that he and Hardwick will continue to fight.