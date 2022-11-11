Floyd Mayweather Jr. has taken a swipe at Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer challenged the undefeated former five-weight world champion. The 45-year-old is certain the American influencer will crushed when he ultimately faces a real boxer rather than the retired fighters he is taking on currently.

Paul is currently 6-0 in his professional boxing career, with his latest win coming against 47-year-old former UFC star Anderson Silva. Unlike his previous knockout victories over the likes of Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, it was a points win over the UFC legend in October.

In the immediate aftermath of his win over Silva, Paul was quick to challenge Mayweather. The YouTube sensation previously stated that his fight with the undefeated boxing legend could be the biggest the sport would ever see in terms of pay-per-view subscriptions.

However, Mayweather has brushed off a potential bout against Paul, and told him to worry about his problems currently on hand - namely Tommy Fury. The American also feels the YouTuber turned boxer's short career will come to an end when he faces a real fighter.

"So Jake Paul has problems here. I mean, he's doing well for what he's doing. Like I said, for what he's doing. It is what it is, it's a lot of talk," Mayweather said, as quoted on Marca.

"Once he faces a real fighter, who can really fight, it's over for him. So he's got to enjoy it while he can."

Mayweather also took a swipe at Paul by stating why the young American is calling him out for a big money fight. The social media influencer's opponents have mostly been fighters well past their prime, bordering retirement.

"Is he doing well? Absolutely, for what he's doing. Guys in their 50s, guys in their 40s, of course," Mayweather mocked Paul. "Does he want to fight me? Of course, I'm almost 50, of course he wants to fight me."

Paul is keen to get back in the ring after his win over Silva. He is desperate to fight Tommy Fury, and is hoping to orchestrate a bout even if it needs him to travel to the United Kingdom. The young boxers have been on a verbal war path in recent months, especially after their bout earlier this year was cancelled.