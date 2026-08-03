The New York Yankees have acquired Luis García Jr from the Washington Nationals, adding one of the National League's most productive hitters while creating fresh questions about how the infield will be configured for the remainder of the season.

The trade, completed on Sunday, sends four right-handed pitchers to Washington in exchange for the 26-year-old infielder, whose breakout offensive campaign has made him one of the most sought-after bats available before the deadline.

The move comes as New York continues to navigate injuries to Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton, with the Yankees looking to strengthen a lineup that has lacked consistent production in recent weeks.

Yankees Add One of Baseball's Hottest Hitters

García arrives in New York in the middle of the best offensive season of his Major League career.

The left-handed hitter entered Sunday batting .283 with an .873 OPS, 23 home runs and 76 RBIs through 104 games. He also leads the National League with a .560 slugging percentage, providing the Yankees with another middle-of-the-order bat while several regular starters remain unavailable.

Manager Aaron Boone kept his assessment brief following the deal. 'He rakes,' Boone told reporters. 'He can really hit.'

The acquisition gives New York another hitter capable of producing against right-handed pitching, an area where García has excelled throughout the season.

Where Will Luis García Jr Play?

While García's offensive production makes him an obvious addition to the lineup, his defensive role is less straightforward. During the first six seasons of his Major League career, García primarily played second base. This season, however, he has shifted almost exclusively to first base, creating questions about how the Yankees intend to deploy him.

New York already rotates Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt between first base and designated hitter, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. has settled into second base after returning from injury.

Rather than immediately moving Chisholm, the Yankees could choose to use García primarily at first base or designated hitter, particularly against right-handed starters until Stanton returns from the injured list. That approach would also take advantage of García's offensive splits.

Goldschmidt has struggled against right-handed pitching this season, batting .201, while García has hit .325 with 20 home runs against right-handers. Boone highlighted that strength after the trade, describing García as one of the National League's best hitters against right-handed pitching.

Defence Remains the Biggest Question

Although García's bat has developed significantly, his defence has drawn scrutiny in recent seasons. According to Defensive Runs Saved, he posted minus-17 DRS at second base last season, the lowest figure among qualified players at the position.

Defensive metrics, however, represent only one measure of performance and can fluctuate from year to year. García's move to first base this season suggests both he and the Nationals were already adapting his defensive role while continuing to maximise his offensive value.

Whether the Yankees view him as a long-term first baseman, second baseman or utility option remains to be seen.

Nationals Continue Long-Term Rebuild

For Washington, the trade continues a strategy of converting productive position players into pitching depth. Despite improved offensive production this season, the Nationals have struggled on the mound, entering the weekend with one of Major League Baseball's lowest-ranked pitching staffs.

García acknowledged the emotions surrounding his departure after spending seven seasons with the organisation. 'There is a new chapter in my career, so yeah, 50-50 right now,' he said.

Washington receives four right-handed pitchers in return. The headline prospect is Yovanny Cruz, who recently made his Major League debut and allowed one earned run across four appearances.

The package also includes veteran reliever Jake Bird, minor-league reliever Ben Grable, who recently appeared in the Futures Game, and pitching prospect Jack Cebert.

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Yankees Focused on October

The acquisition underlines the Yankees' determination to strengthen their roster despite a growing injury list. With Judge, Stanton and Bellinger all sidelined, New York has prioritised immediate offensive production while maintaining flexibility across the infield.

Ace Gerrit Cole praised the organisation's aggressive approach. 'It is one of the blessings about playing for the Yankees,' Cole said. 'The organisation is always pushing forward and doing their best to improve the team whenever they get the opportunity to.'

How Boone ultimately balances García's offensive impact against the defensive alignment will become clearer over the coming weeks. What is already evident is that the Yankees believe his bat is valuable enough to justify finding a place for him in an increasingly crowded lineup.