Don Nelson, the Hall of Fame NBA coach who became one of the most influential figures in basketball history, has died at 86. Nelson, the second-winningest coach in NBA history, died peacefully on Sunday, 9 August, surrounded by his family, according to a statement released by his loved ones.

His family said Nelson's final week was spent surrounded by friends and relatives, who shared memories and celebrated his life. The news prompted tributes from the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and several players whose careers were shaped by the veteran coach.

What Was Don Nelson's Cause of Death?

The cause of Don Nelson's death remains unknown. His family confirmed that he died peacefully but did not provide further details about what led to his death.

No credible report has identified a specific illness or medical condition as the cause, meaning speculation about his death should be treated with caution. Nelson had largely stepped away from the NBA after finishing his coaching career with Golden State in 2010.

Don Nelson's NBA Career Spanned Decades

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Before becoming a legendary coach, Nelson enjoyed a successful playing career. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA and won five championships during his 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics retired his No. 19 jersey in 1978, recognising his contribution to one of the league's most successful teams. Nelson later moved into coaching, beginning a 31-season career that included spells with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Nelson finished his coaching career with 1,335 regular-season victories, placing him second on the NBA's all-time list behind Gregg Popovich. He made 18 playoff appearances and was named NBA Coach of the Year three times. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Don Nelson as Basketball Innovator

Nelson's legacy extended far beyond his win total. He became known for challenging traditional basketball thinking and experimenting with unusual line-ups and tactics.

His willingness to use smaller players in unconventional roles helped create a faster style of basketball that became known as 'Nellie Ball'. The approach emphasised speed, spacing and creating mismatches rather than relying exclusively on traditional positional roles.

His influence was particularly visible during his coaching career with the Warriors, where he helped establish the fast-paced 'Run TMC' era. He later returned to Golden State and coached the team during its memorable 2007 playoff upset of the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Stars Remember Don Nelson

Tributes followed news of Nelson's death, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr describing him as a 'true innovator' whose influence remains visible in modern basketball.

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway also paid tribute to Nelson, while Stephen Curry remembered the coach for giving him an opportunity early in his career with Golden State. Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009 and played one season under Nelson.

Curry said Nelson had an 'immeasurable impact' on the sport and described him as one of the greatest minds in basketball history.

Don Nelson's Family and Survivors

Nelson is survived by his wife, Joy Wolfgram, his four children from his first marriage to Sharon Strombeck, two stepsons, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His death marks the end of a remarkable NBA career that spanned more than five decades as a player and coach, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence the way basketball is played today.