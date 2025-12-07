Sydney Sweeney has issued a new statement addressing the controversy surrounding her American Eagle denim campaign, months after it first attracted a significant backlash. The ad, which featured a pun on the words 'jeans' and 'genes,' was widely criticised for having perceived racist undertones.

Her delayed response follows a widely panned interview in November, where she was seen as ambiguous. It has done little to quell the criticism and has instead fuelled accusations that the new statement is a calculated move timed with the promotion of her upcoming film.

Sydney Sweeney's Emotional Statement

In a new interview, Sydney Sweeney addressed the controversy surrounding the ad, which was released in July. She clarified that she is 'against hate and divisiveness.' The ad, titled 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,' attracted backlash primarily due to the pun, which critics viewed as racially insensitive.

The Christy star also explained why it took her months to address the controversy.

'In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realise that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it,' she explained.

The Price of Delayed Clarification

Despite issuing an emotional statement, the reaction across social media was overwhelmingly critical. Many felt it was 'too late' since she had the chance to clarify her stance on the issue months ago.

The depth of the backlash was evident across the internet, particularly on X, where many said it was already 'too late.' One even used strong language, saying, 'B***h, it's too late!'

'The GQ journalist gave you the opportunity to clarify the situation and you chose to be ambiguous about it,' the user wrote. 'Now on Twitter and TikTok, when you see an account with a Sydney Sweeney pp, there's a 90 (yes 90) % chance that it's a white supremacist account.'

Another pointed out that Sweeney should have done the same back in August and clarified that she was against hate. Due to her waiting for a couple of months, her statement could come across as '"too little too late" for some & "better late than never" for others,' another wrote.

Another noted that Sweeney's delay made her statement less impactful, suggesting it could come across as '"too little too late" for some & "better late than never" for others.' Many also questioned the timing of Sweeney's statement, as it coincides with the promotion of her upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid.

Bitch it’s too late !

The GQ journalist gave you the opportunity to clarify the situation and you chose to be ambiguous about it.

Now on twitter and tiktok when you see an account with a Sydney Sweeney pp there’s a 90 (yes 90) % chance that it’s a white supremacist account. https://t.co/gC8gYm8xGN — Susie Carmichael (@Space_fairy_) December 6, 2025

This is all Sydney Sweeney should have done in August: clarify that she is against hate.



Now it will be “too little too late” for some & “better late than never” for others.



I lean toward latter because Paul Feig & Amanda Seyfried deserve #TheHousemaid to be unaffected by this. https://t.co/Q3AqeKBNhj pic.twitter.com/YfF2yAb6kl — Phantom (@effoff1988) December 6, 2025

Too late Sydney Sweeney,You let that racist narrative run all year.until your fan base got smaller.or Grew More MAGA! We got your point back then…You picked a side..F American Eagle and F anyone who makes a Jean ad with racist double entendre’s.Your white privilege will save you — BlackGirlMagic (@BGMCookbook) December 6, 2025

Sydney Sweeney said "fine damn I'm not racist" BITCH TOO LATE — BRIDGECO 🍌 (@BRIDGECO1) December 6, 2025

Sydney Sweeney has had three movies bomb this year, and A-list celebrities refuse to be near her at events lest they be photographed with her. There's a reason she has decided to listen to the professionals instead of the Twitter algorithm, but it's probably too late. https://t.co/KM6h4zOd2b — K (@exlibrispepper) December 6, 2025

Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Ad Revisited

The controversy began with the ad's tagline: 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.' While the pun was intended to be playful, many felt it promoted racial superiority, particularly as the model was a blonde, blue-eyed white woman.

American Eagle issued a defence on social media in August, clarifying that the tagline 'is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.'

When asked about the ad in a November cover story for a men's magazine, Sweeney admitted she did not expect the reaction and offered little explanation. 'I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans,' she said at the time. This ambiguous response is now seen as a missed opportunity to address the concerns head-on.