Sydney Sweeney was photographed during a late-night outing with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, just weeks after her romance with music executive Scooter Braun began making headlines. The sighting has reignited speculation about the actress's personal life, especially as she appeared to shield her face from paparazzi while riding in Davino's car.

A Familiar Reunion in Los Angeles

The 28-year-old Euphoria star was seen hopping into the passenger seat of Davino's vehicle in Los Angeles on the night of 7 November 2025, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The movie producer drove off quickly as Sweeney covered her face with her hand, seemingly avoiding the cameras.

Earlier that evening, Sweeney had dined privately with friends at Giorgio Baldi, a celebrity-frequented restaurant in Santa Monica. She also caught Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a dramatic 5–4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays just before midnight. After being dropped off via Uber a few blocks from Davino's car, the pair departed together, with Sweeney dressed in a brown leather jacket, denim shorts, and suede boots.

Relationship History and Recent Sightings

Sweeney and Davino called off their engagement earlier this year after seven years together. Despite the split, this isn't the first time they've been spotted together — photos from April showed the former couple sharing a quiet lunch, suggesting they've remained on friendly terms.

Their latest outing comes amid Sweeney's increasingly public relationship with Scooter Braun. The two have made several appearances together since being linked in September, including a recent date at Bryant Park's Winter Village in New York City. Braun, who finalised his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2022, shares three children with his ex-wife.

Romance With Braun: Career and Chemistry

Sources close to Sweeney say she values Braun's advice on her career and enjoys his company, though insiders caution against expecting wedding bells anytime soon. 'Her number one priority is her career,' one source told OK! Magazine. Another insider described the relationship as 'full throttle,' adding, 'They are together.'

Braun is reportedly smitten, with one source saying he 'really, really likes her'. The pair's chemistry has been noted during their public outings, where they've appeared relaxed and affectionate.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino in New York. pic.twitter.com/WD6ydNRaYs — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) December 14, 2024

Sweeney's Take on Love and Independence

In a recent interview with GQ, Sweeney described herself as a 'hopeless romantic' but also emphasised her independence. 'I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I'm going to be okay,' she said. 'If love finds me, love finds me... I do believe in true love and wanting to be with someone for the rest of my life.'

Her comments suggest a grounded approach to relationships, even as her dating life continues to attract public attention.

What Comes Next?

Whether Sweeney's outing with Davino signals a rekindling or simply a friendly catch-up remains unclear. For now, the actress appears to be navigating her personal life with discretion — even if the cameras are never far behind.