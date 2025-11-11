Sydney Sweeney's attempt to be a versatile actress by taking on the role of a real-life boxer in the biopic Christy is a failure. One model agreed with the speculations that it was probably unsuccessful because the film was not for her actual audience.

Sydney Sweeney's Christy Flops Because It's Not For Her Audience?

Sydney Sweeney is a great actress; there's no question about that after receiving an Emmy nomination for her role in The White Lotus. However, more recognise her for her provocative characters, and she has earned a massive following for her body rather than her acting prowess.

TMZ got a hold of model Ella Halikas and asked about her opinion on Sweeney's sports drama, Christy, not performing well.

'A lot of people are saying online it's not doing the best because she's not her usual half-naked kind of role, what's your take on that?' the TMZ scooper asked.

'Correct,' Halikas says.

The model and TikToker explained that Sweeney has 'branded' herself as someone who shows skin, and that's how people perceive her. The audience expected her to keep that 'hot and beautiful' persona in her big-screen projects, but Christy is a whole different level of project, and it doesn't need Sweeney to show too much skin.

'I feel like when you are more covered and you're not in that role [sexy roles], there kind of we don't know what to take of it,' Halikas adds.

'She has branded herself to be this beautiful woman on screen, where they're gonna see that body, so if they don't, it's kind of a different role for her. I feel like maybe you missed the crowd, her audience, that way.'

#Exclusive 😬 Model Ella Halikas says Sydney Sweeney’s new flick "Christy" isn't doing the best in the box office because the actress kept her clothes on. https://t.co/F5QmIREzkw pic.twitter.com/W3Az749TtV — TMZ (@TMZ) November 11, 2025

Possible Other Reasons For Christy's Disastrous Box Office Performance

Aside from Sydney Sweeney not showing too much skin in her recent movie, some believed that many did not support Christy due to the controversies surrounding her lately. The Madame Web star received an intense backlash over her American Eagle campaign.

Sweeney's cheeky ad with the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' was intended to be playful with the 'genes/jeans' pun. However, it landed with the wrong audience and attracted backlash because many found it insensitive.

The critics associated Sweeney's ad with white supremacy. Some also found it to be anti-immigrant and anti-people of colour.

Sydney Sweeney Unbothered About Christy's Box Office Performance

While the numbers are pretty low for Christy, Sydney Sweeney has remained positive about her acting career. The Euphoria star said that they 'don't always just make art for numbers' but for 'impact.'

'And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life,' she explained, per Variety.

It is still too early to say Christy will be the end of it all for Sweeney, after all, she's really a good actress. Sweeney will next appear in the thriller-mystery, The Housemaid, along with Amanda Seyfried, Michael Morrone, and Brandon Sklenar. The film will be released on 19 December 2025.

Sweeney is also expected to star in the live-action adaptation of Split Fiction and Kim Novak's biopic Scandalous!. Both films will be released in 2026.