Sydney Sweeney's rise in Hollywood has been nothing short of meteoric—it was fast and impressive. Starting from her breakout role as Cassie in Euphoria to being nominated at the Emmys for her performance in The White Lotus, the 28-year-old actress has shot to the top, becoming one of the entertainment industry's most recognisable and in-demand talents of her generation in no time.

After shooting to stardom, it looks like her once-unstoppable Hollywood streak may have hit a wall. Her new movie, Christy, crashed at the box office. It was branded by some as 'one of the all-time worst debuts.' And the timing couldn't be worse, as this comes after a messy wave of drama that includes public outrage over her American Eagle ad and swirling rumours of a behind-the-scenes feud with Zendaya. With the box office disappointment and public scrutiny, is her star power starting to dim?

Disastrous Debut: A Career-Shaking Box Office Failure

Christy was expected to showcase her versatility as an actress, even undergoing rigorous training to better portray her character as boxer Christy Martin. The film was positioned as an awards-worthy biopic, but despite the buildup, it fell flat and shockingly earned just £986,654 ($1.3 million) in ticket sales after its release, as per USA Today.

Critics offered lukewarm reviews, labelling the film predictable and lacking emotional weight. The poor box-office performance has further heightened concerns, particularly after multiple Sweeney films have struggled to gain traction. While one box-office flop does not define a career, it has sparked debate over whether Sweeney's popularity among viewers actually translates to box-office hits.

The Viral Ad That Ignited Outrage Across the Internet

Sweeney's challenges go beyond box-office numbers. She also faced unexpected backlash over her American Eagle campaign, which featured the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans'. Intended to be playful, the ad instead drew criticism, with some accusing her of coded messaging and cultural insensitivity due to the 'genes/jeans' pun.

What was meant to be a regular fashion promo quickly morphed into a storm of criticism that overshadowed the brand's actual campaign. The controversy went viral online, yet despite the negative reactions, Telegrafi reported that Sweeney neither defended nor condemned the ad, simply stating that she has no control over how her actions are interpreted.

'I'm always myself, but it is what others think that's uncontrollable,' she said.

Rumoured Feud With Zendaya

Rumours have circulated that Sweeney is embroiled in a feud with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya. While unverified, gossip like this can seriously sway studios, brands, and fans, potentially impacting her reputation. It could also affect decisions on whether Hollywood wants to cast her in future projects.

With all the challenges in her career, has Hollywood truly turned its back on Sweeney? Not necessarily. Scandals are often part of an actor's career, and many recover once they deliver a standout performance. Fans tend to move on, and studios may continue to see their potential.

Sydney Sweeney is far from 'finished' and remains a bankable star. With smart choices, this turbulent phase could become just another chapter in her Hollywood success story.