With the new year approaching, many of us are already considering what holidays to plan. Whatever season is coming up, this is definitely the time to think about them. Being prepared is key regardless of the holiday you're considering, be it summer, winter or a short getaway. This is especially true when looking at expensive, flight-based, exclusive or package destinations. And, when it comes to flights, even the timing is crucial.

Subsequently, there are money-saving strategies you can employ when you begin your holiday bookings.

Booking Strategies

As you settle in to plan and book your trip or holiday, you can use some helpful strategies to save money. First, you should never make your flight booking on the first flight you see. Fares change a lot, meaning you could get a better deal later if you wait. Most sites these days let you pin or mark a flight, getting fair updates and monitoring any changes quickly.

Some sites can even alert you when fares drop below a specific price you set.

Previously, specific days and times were often deemed cheaper to book. Many considered Tuesday mornings the best time to book. However, airlines use dynamic pricing these days, so the science behind the best flight booking day is less than reliable. That being said, check out historical data, as it still may be worth booking flights on a specific day.

What is still relevant is choosing your dates. Many sites offer flexible fare searches, which, if you are flexible, is the best way forward. You can look at daily prices and choose the specific day to travel that offers you the lowest fare.

Another good strategy is not to stick to just one site. Many sites offer holidays, flights, and hotels. These include Booking.com, eDreams, Expedia, and Trip.com. Each of these online booking platforms is reliable and offers all of the features outlined above. They also have a vast array of booking options for multiple destinations.

If you're following all these strategies, yet another option is to check for discount codes and deals. For instance, there are many Trip.com promotional codes and offers available online. Coupons are also offered and can be applied to flights depending on the terms and conditions. When you book a flight, you can get money off airport transfers and hotels if you book through the platform. You can even earn Trip coins, which can be saved up and redeemed against bookings for additional savings.

Finally, there are some other things to consider. Many avoid early morning flights, but these are often the cheapest options. Flights become more expensive later in the day, usually peaking right after 8 am or early afternoon. Additionally, early morning flights are less likely to be delayed as they're often the first flight to leave for the airline.

Book Early or Last Minute? The Pros and Cons

There is also much discourse regarding how far in advance to book a flight. Many think early booking garners the best deals, while others say those are always found closer to the flight date.

Booking early affords you several positives. You have much more control over your dates, destination, seat choice, etc. It allows for complete preparation, too. Plus, if you need to get add-ons, you can do that in advance. Most airlines also release their cheaper tickets early, which benefits early bookers. Typically, booking a flight between 44 and 50 days in advance is suitable for domestic flights. Booking for international trips, cheaper flights are found as far away as 8 months in advance to around 6 weeks.

However, that's not to rule out last-minute deals. Airlines looking to sell last seats will offer enticing deals, too. But you run the risk of having no seat choice and, in some cases, severe luggage limitations.

As such, travel planning is key if you want to grab a bargain while still enjoying your flight. Use the tools available on online flight booking sites and use the strategies outlined to maximise any savings. Explore your travel options and use these strategies as you book your next holiday.