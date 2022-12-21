Former Toronto police chief James Ramer denied Meghan Markle's claims that she did not receive police protection while she was filming in Canada and news spread that she was dating Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex made this revelation in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series. She said she was not protected when paparazzi started stalking her. She recalled, "I would say to the police, 'If any other woman in Toronto said to you, I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house and following me everywhere that I go, and I feel scared, wouldn't you say that was stalking?' They said 'Yes, but there's really nothing we can do because of who you're dating.'"

The former "Suits" star then asked the police if she was supposed to just live like that to which they reportedly replied, "yeah."

However, Ramer called Meghan Markle's story "inaccurate" and told the Toronto Sun, "There are always people who are never going to be happy."

He revealed that he was deputy chief at that time and he can attest that the Duchess of Sussex received police protection. He shared that he was "in charge of the special enforcement command that oversaw that situation" and can vouch that the "officers did an excellent job."

"Our officers were extremely professional. I oversaw the area that protected VIPs and I fully support the work they did there." He said the Toronto Police always try their best to keep people safe and that included Meghan Markle.

When asked about the Netflix docuseries, Ramer said he has not seen it yet. But he refused to comment on the duchess' claims saying that the police "do not comment on investigations specifically" but is confident that his team did a great job at protecting the former actress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Canada for a while after Megxit in 2020. But they had to move to California after King Charles III removed the Duke of Sussex's security detail and they said that they were left desperate for protection from the ceaseless stalking of the photographers.