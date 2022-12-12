Princess Diana is angry at the treatment of Meghan Markle in the U.K., according to psychic Jasmine Anderson.

The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talking about their first date and how she tried to adjust to royal life especially with the paparazzi hounding her.

A scene in the series showed the former actress in Canada where she was filming "Suits." She was being pleasant to a photographer who had been waiting for her on the street. Soon after, she received a call from Prince Harry who warned her against being nice to the paparazzi because the U.K. tabloids are saying that she loves the attention she is getting.

According to Anderson, Princess Diana believes that Meghan Markle handled it all "the best she could" as it was the "first time she had paps around her car." The psychic likewise claimed that the late princess believes her son did the "right" thing by warning the duchess about the paparazzi as he was "just trying to protect her."

She told the Daily Star, "Diana says it's sad and unfortunate that something so innocent as smiling at the press and being polite and pleasant being turned against you."

Anderson also claimed that Princess Diana feels "so angry" at how Meghan Markle was made to feel "like a prisoner in her own home" adding that the former Princess of Wales "understands what that is like and feels no one should have to deal with that."

"This is an example of how people have tried to sabotage their relationship from the outside. She (Princess Diana) refers to it as 'parasitic, draining and damaging to one's mental health and esteem, something which you can't recover from once the damage is done.'"

Anderson shared that Princess Diana also feels "proud of Prince Harry and called him an "amazing dad" for putting his wife and children first. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in the U.K. in 2020 and first moved to Canada to try to get away from the paparazzi.

But somehow the media got hold of their exact location in the country and they felt they were no longer safe. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually decided to move to California where they now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.