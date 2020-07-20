Following Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 victory over Leicester City, the latter's chances of European qualification is compromised. Leicester City now stands level with Manchester United, with both on 62 points. However, United has played one match less than the Foxes. That might just put an end to Leicester's ambition of qualifying for season's UEFA Champions League.

It all started when Leicester's James Justin made an own goal in the 6th minute from Son Heung-min's strike. Then, a brace from Harry Kane in the 37th and 40th minute ensured that the hosts took home all three points.

The first half went particularly well for the Spurs. Leicester had their chances but the visitors simply could not convert the opportunities. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' superb performance ensured that none of the shots from Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez, and Demarai Gray could enter the goal.

Throughout Sunday's game, Leicester had a fair possession of the ball. They owned possession 70% of the time, but failed to finish effectively which meant that they left the Hotspur Stadium with empty hands. The visitors took 18 shots with 6 on target.

In comparison, Tottenham could manage to attempt only 6 shots overall with 4 on target. The statistics suggest that it was simply that kind of a day for the Leicester squad when nothing goes right even if you try your best.

Even one point would have kept them in a good position to hold a spot in the Champions League. But now, it might be a do-or-die against Manchester United.

Brendan Rodgers' side had been pretty consistent this season, as they spent most of it in the top-four of the Premier League. However, their recent away defeat might devastate their morale. One bad day at the office, that too at a crucial stage, might cost them a fortune. They will be hosting Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

While speaking with BBC, Rodgers said, "They are a brilliant bunch of guys and honest. We played the shape well and were causing them problems. The first goal was a huge disappointment and that gave them energy. When they get to 3-0 at half-time they can then stay in and close it out. We are really distraught at the first half."

If Manchester United could manage a win against West Ham United on Wednesday, only a draw against Leicester on Sunday would be enough for the Red Devils to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, this particular victory boosted Jose Mourinho's side's chances of qualifying for the Europa League. They are currently at sixth with 58 points; two clear of the Wolves. However, the Wolves have two games remaining in their schedule while Mourinho's side has got one match left.