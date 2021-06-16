Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, who haven't yet confirmed the speculations about them rekindling their romance, dropped major hints about the same with their latest outing.

Jenner flew to New York City with their daughter Stormi Webster early Tuesday to support Scott, who was honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit later that day. The makeup mogul even walked the carpet at the gala with Scott and their two-year-old daughter, during which they posed arm in arm for several pictures.

Meanwhile, Scott also added to the speculation that he is back together with Jenner by referring to her as "wifey," reports E! News.

"Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," he gushed onstage.

This is the first time the duo has made a joint appearance at an event since the premiere of the Netflix documentary "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in August 2019. They had called it quits around two months after the premiere while committing to co-parent their daughter.

However, they sparked rumours of reconciliation on several occasions since then with their social media posts. Most recently, Jenner spent Memorial Day with the rapper at his family's home in Houston, where they were also joined by her half-sister Kim Kardashian. Jenner later shared a video of her having a friendly water balloon fight with the "Sicko Mode" rapper and their daughter.

A source said about the vacation: "Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together. They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great."

"They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation. They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are," the insider added.

Meanwhile, rumours emerged last month that the on-again, off-again pair were in an open relationship, after which the reality TV star took to her Twitter account to slam the narrative.

"It's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true," the 23-year-old wrote.