Trey Songz, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, took to social media on Monday to reveal that he has COVID-19. He said it came out positive this time after several tests.

The musician shared an Instagram video where he told his over 12 million fans about a "very important message." He shared that he "tested positive for COVID-19." He revealed that he has periodically been tested because he has been out on the streets meeting people. This is the only time it came back positive.

"I've taken many tests as I've been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive," the 35-year-old "Tremaine the Album" hitmaker said.

Trey Songz added that he will take the disease seriously as he always has. He noted that 75 million Americans and 1/1000 Black people have died from COVID-19.

"I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," he assured.

The "Circles" singer likewise revealed that his grandfather died earlier in the year and he believes the cause of death was from the fatal disease. He encouraged others to speak up if they came into contact with the virus.

"If you come in contact with Covid, please do say. Please do say. Don't be like the president," he pleaded.

U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and is "not out of the woods yet" according to his medical team. Regardless, he left Walter Reed Medical Center after 6:30 p.m. on Monday and returned to the White House before 7:00 p.m. via Marine One.

The president is reportedly being treated with the powerful steroid dexamethasone, which can have psychological effects. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is not exhibiting any of the side-effects and that he will be "surrounded by world-class medical care, 24/7" while at the White House.

To end his video, Trey Songz thanked his fans in advance for their support and love. He captioned his post, "Down but not out!" along with a reminder to wear a mask and wash your hands.