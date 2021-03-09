Trisha Yearwood shared the good news on Monday that she finally tested negative for COVID-19 after battling the virus with her husband Garth Brooks by her side.

The singer shared the wonderful news that she is "COVID negative" in an Instagram post. She said she "got the official news" that she no longer has the virus and is thankful for all the messages of love, support, and "sweet tweets" she received.

In the same post, the "Every Girl" hitmaker praised her husband for staying by her side throughout her battle with the disease. Yearwood called Brooks "literally Superman" because he never contracted the disease.

"My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid - but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!" she continued.

As for Yearwood, another reason to celebrate aside from being COVID-19 negative is the release of her cookbooks. In the same post, she unveiled the cover of "Trisha's Kitchen" along with a quote from Brooks, "good news begets good news, let's share it with the world today and spread the love!"

"Let me know what you think of the cover. You can get your copy September 28," she concluded.

Don’t they say good news comes in 3s??!!



Too much for twitter, but my full post is on Facebook https://t.co/dEg2W6hmG0 I ❤️ you all so much! xo pic.twitter.com/JUzBOu6DD9 March 8, 2021

Speaking to People about her cookbook, Yearwood teased that she was "born for cooking in quarantine." She explained that her kitchen pantry holds the basic necessities so she did not panic when she had to isolate or cannot go to the grocery store.

Yearwood quarantined at the home she shares with Brooks in Tennessee. It was her husband who initially revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis late in February when he asked for prayers for her healing. At the time, the 59-year-old "Fun" hitmaker said they got themselves tested after a member of their team contracted the virus.

They did two tests and Brooks' results came back negative. Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 although, at the time of his announcement, she was already "on her way out of the tunnel." The couple then decided to put off any of their prior plans and engagements with fans so they can focus on their health.