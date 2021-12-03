Belgian forward Eden Hazard is still failing to step on the gas in his pursuit of success at the Santiago Bernabeu. The arrival of new manager Carlo Ancelotti could have been a fresh start, but his injury troubles have so far hindered him from finding a way to impress the Italian.

Rumours of a move away from the club have been swirling around almost as soon as he arrived, but as the January transfer window draws nearer, the speculations have intensified. Interestingly, numerous media outlets have been reporting that an unexpected offer was presented to the troubled star.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Hazard is being wooed by Belgian Second Division side KVC Westerlo. The club is on top of the table at the moment, and they are looking forward to getting promoted. The club is are owned by Turkish Businessman Oktay Ercan, who is prepared to inject funds towards the dream of becoming competitive in the First Division.

They have the money, and they are hoping to attract Hazard back to his home country to join a club that will be built around him. The club's sporting director, Hasan Cetinkaya, thinks that he has the capacity to convince the player, whom he considers a friend.

"I met him when he was at Lille and he promised me that one day he would play for Fenerbahce. Westerlo will be more difficult, but you never know. Maybe he will end his career here," said Cetinkaya.

However, Hazard made it clear at the start of the current campaign that he is still determined to prove his worth at Real Madrid. The 30-year-old is not old enough to be considered of retirement age, especially in recent years where the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have proven that it is possible to play at the top level while puching 40.

Nevertheless, Hazards injury troubles might open the door for Westerlo. If Real Madrid run out of patience, the Belgian may be forced to find another club. Considering his issues with Real, not many big name clubs will want to take the risk on a player who can barely make it to the pitch.