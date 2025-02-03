Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to support local businesses by choosing homegrown products over American brands.

In a LinkedIn post, Trudeau wrote: 'Now is the time to choose products made right here in Canada.' He urged Canadians to 'check the labels' and do their part. 'Wherever we can, choose Canada,' he added.

President Trump's 25% Tariff Order

Trudeau's message follows President Donald J. Trump's recent decision to impose additional tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), per The New York Times.

The move is designed to address rising concerns over illegal immigration and the influx of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the US. The tariffs encompass a 25% duty on all imports from Canada and Mexico, a 10% tariff on Canadian energy resources, and a 10% tariff on goods from China.

Shortly after Trump's order took effect, Trudeau retaliated with a 25% tariff on £126.34 billion ($155 billion) worth of American goods imported into Canada, targeting products like orange juice and household appliances.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc stood alongside Justin Trudeau for the announcement. As chair of the newly formed Cabinet Committee on Canada-US Relations, he has played a key role in trade negotiations.

'We're not seeking to escalate this. We were careful,' LeBlanc told The West Block. 'The tariff is at 25 percent. That's the rate that (Trump) chose.'

Choosing Local Brands For A Stronger Canada

Canada's tariffs will be introduced in phases, starting with an initial £24.45 billion ($30 billion) on 4th February. The focus will be on consumer products for which, the minister said, Canadians have non-American alternatives.

'If you're buying a washing machine made in the United States, he said, 'there are some that might be made in Korea or Europe that could be substitutes.'

Following the tariff imposition, brands will likely shift orders to lower-cost Asian countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and Türkiye to neutralise rising costs. Countries under the Caribbean Basin Initiative and the EU may also benefit from this change, per Fibre2Fashion.

Top Canadian Alternatives To Popular US Products

As Canadians are encouraged to support local businesses, exploring the variety of Canadian alternatives to popular US products is worth exploring. For example, Canadians can opt for local alternatives like Astro, Olympic, and Liberté instead of Yoplait for yoghurt.

Regarding soda and other drinks, Canadians could skip Coca-Cola and Pepsi and choose homegrown options such as Canada Dry, PC Cola, or Great Value (Walmart). Canadians might swap Lay's chips for well-liked Canadian brands such as Old Dutch, Covered Bridge, or Hardbite for packaged snacks.

There are numerous Canadian alternatives to American brands regarding meat and processed foods. For example, instead of Hormel bacon, Canadians could choose products similar to Canadian companies like Olymel or Grimm's.

Even everyday cooking staples like condiments and sauces have popular Canadian versions. For example, Canadians could swap Hellmann's mayonnaise and French's mustard for President's Choice or Compliments mayo and Kozlik's mustard.

When it comes to flour and baking mixes, Canadians could skip Pillsbury and choose Canadian brands such as Robin Hood, Five Roses, or Compliments. Likewise, instead of Green Giant frozen foods, they could support Canadian companies like Arctic Gardens, Compliments, and No Name when buying frozen vegetables.

And instead of grabbing coffee at Starbucks, Canadians could try Tim Hortons, Second Cup, or Van Houtte. Finally, they could switch from American personal care brands like Colgate and choose Canadian options such as Green Beaver or the Canadian-made Tom's of Maine.