United States presidential nominees Donald Trump and Joe Biden managed to put their points across in an unprecedented relatively peaceful debate on Thursday. It also marked their last debate before the elections in November, and Hollywood celebrities have some interesting reactions to it.

"The Good Place" actress D'Arcy Carden took to Twitter to share a hilarious picture of how her parents watched the debate, which was covering Trump's part of the screen with a TV cover. "A picture from my mom and dad - the only way they can watch the debates #Debates2020," the 40-year-old captioned the image.

A picture from my mom and dad - the only way they can watch the debates #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/uLaCVK4Xp6 — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) October 23, 2020

Actress and activist Rosie Perez inquired about the mute button, with which the moderator could shut off a candidate's microphone when the other was allotted time since Trump kept cutting Biden off in their first debate.

What the hell happened to the mute button? #Debates2020 — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) October 23, 2020

Mark Ruffalo made clear his support for Biden and his dislike of the current POTUS, as he tweeted: "Trump is a liar, Biden is an honorable man who raised his boys on his own after his wife was killed in a car accident."

"Charmed" actress and political activist Alessa Milano criticised Trump once again writing: "WHAT IS TRUMP HIDING? Everything," while actor George Takei joked: "Biden sounds very clear, capable and focused. Trump sounds like...well, Trump."

However, there were some celebs in support of Trump as well, with Kirstie Alley tweeting: "GREAT DEBATE!! Good moderator.. GREAT JOB TRUMP!!! Presidential PRESIDENT!!"

I LOVE THIS Trump! COOL CALM AND POIGNANT !! You have WON THE DEBATE!! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, several had issues with his claim that he is the "least racist person in the room." Actress Yara Shahidi tweeted: "Can we take a second to acknowledge that Trump said to Kristen Welker...A BLACK WOMAN...that he's the least racist person in the room."

The one person who received the most praises after the debate was moderator Kristen Welker and the mute button in her hand that kept Trump and Biden from talking over each other. The journalist used a variety of methods to control the Trump-Biden face-off which was highly chaotic the first time, and also cross-questioned the candidates on their claims.

One of her techniques was reminding the candidates: "You have two minutes, uninterrupted." Even the President could not stop himself from praising the moderator as he said at one point: "I respect very much the way you are handling this, I have got to say."