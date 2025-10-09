On 8 October 2025, US President Donald Trump stunned the world by announcing that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his ambitious Gaza peace plan, igniting hopes for an end to the devastating two-year war that has killed over 42,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis.

The Trump Gaza deal promises a ceasefire, full hostage release, and partial Israeli withdrawal, yet it swiftly divides allies as clashes erupt over post-war control, Palestinian statehood, and enforcement mechanisms.

With Netanyahu's cabinet poised to vote on 9 October 2025, the Israel Hamas agreement fuels controversy, exposing fractures in US-Arab relations and raising fears that fragile progress could collapse under geopolitical strains.

Hostages, Ceasefire and First Moves Toward Peace

Indirect negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, produced the accord on 8 October 2025, with Hamas providing lists of Israeli hostages held since 7 October 2023 for exchange with Palestinian prisoners.

Israel pledged to cease operations and reposition forces to the 'yellow line' buffer zone post-handover, enabling expanded aid amid famine affecting over 500,000 in Gaza. Trump stated, 'ALL the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line.'

Qatar and Egypt facilitated the process, targeting releases of living captives from 11 October 2025 onward. A Hamas official noted the proposal echoed prior terms without firm end-war commitments. In Gaza, where 78% of structures lie damaged or destroyed, displaced residents expressed guarded relief as strikes eased temporarily.

The phase establishes a 60-day ceasefire period, though Netanyahu contends with domestic pushback demanding robust security measures against threats. Families gathered in Tel Aviv, pressing for swift action on the captives' return.

Allies Clash on Governance and Statehood

The Trump Gaza deal's later stages—focusing on administration and rebuilding—exacerbate divisions, as Arab nations insist on pathways to Palestinian independence while Israel bars Hamas participation. Trump's 20-point outline proposes a US-guided international body, possibly involving UAE and Saudi Arabia, to supervise a revamped Palestinian Authority, yet omits direct statehood provisions, frustrating Jordan and Egypt.

Netanyahu advocates a demilitarised Gaza with enduring Israeli security control, conflicting with Hamas demands for Arab-led oversight. Diplomats gather in Paris on 9 October 2025 to address transitions, but resentment brews over Qatar's prominence, with Axios detailing Trump's security pledges to Doha that alter regional dynamics.

EU's Josep Borrell highlighted inconsistencies in handling Gaza, urging balanced approaches. Palestinian Americans, as reported by the Guardian, remain cautious: 'So much remains unclear about lasting justice.'

X user @AnadoluAgency posted, 'Basis for peace can only be achieved by realization of Palestinian people of their right to an independent state,' from Arab League chief. Such discord endangers the initial exchanges should impasses endure.

❝Basis for peace can only be achieved by realization of Palestinian people of their right to an independent state❞



Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit highlights that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip does not provide a lasting solution https://t.co/5H1ngzm9vi pic.twitter.com/l4Y7tmZ18o — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 24, 2025

Trump's Win Tests Enforcement and Legacy

Unveiled post-Trump's 20 January 2025 inauguration, the Gaza deal advances his diplomatic record, linked to Iran's June 2025 ceasefire following strikes that curbed its nuclear advances. It requires phased Hamas disarmament under UN oversight, with reconstruction costs at £34.6 billion ($53 billion) across a decade, per World Bank assessments.

Compliance concerns mount, as Hamas presses for US-Arab assurances versus reoccupation, while Israel's parliament scrutinises terms. Debate rages over prisoner releases in the swap, decried by Israeli groups amid UN genocide investigations that Trump labels 'fake' reports.

Trump contemplates a Middle East visit to bolster the framework, contrasting Biden's prior impasses. With 1.9 million Gazans uprooted, endurance depends on bridging rifts, lest the Israel Hamas agreement dissolve amid unresolved crises.