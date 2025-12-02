In a bold escalation of the Trump Venezuela conflict, the US has transformed Puerto Rico into a key military hub amid rising Caribbean military buildup. The reopening of a long-shuttered naval base signals aggressive US Venezuela policy, with fighter jets and troops positioning against alleged drug trafficking tied to Nicolás Maduro's regime.

As Operation Southern Spear unfolds, experts warn of impending land operations that could reshape regional dynamics.

The Reopening of Roosevelt Roads Base

US forces reopened the Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico, closed since 2004, as part of a massive Caribbean military surge starting in August 2025. This move accommodates 10 F-35 fighter jets deployed on 5 September 2025, along with aerial tankers and infrastructure upgrades like repaired runways.

Approximately 15,000 troops now operate in the region, with 5,000 based in Puerto Rico at sites including Muñiz Air National Guard Base and Fort Buchanan. The base supports counter-drug missions but fuels fears of broader US Venezuela conflict, given its proximity to Venezuelan shores. On X, user @NSTRIKE1231 shared video of dozens of US Air Force transport aircraft landing in Puerto Rico, delivering ammunition for potential operations.

‼️‼️🇺🇸🇻🇪 BREAKING - Trump is preparing for decisive actions against Venezuela – in recent hours, dozens of U.S. Air Force military transport aircraft have landed in Puerto Rico, reportedly delivering large quantities of ammunition and military equipment that may be used in a… pic.twitter.com/MGk8CzRMzd — NSTRIKE (@NSTRIKE1231) October 11, 2025

Analysts note the F-35s require refuelling for strikes on Venezuela, highlighting Puerto Rico's role as a strategic launchpad. This buildup echoes Cold War tactics, reopening historical tensions for Puerto Ricans.

Escalating Threats Against Maduro's Regime

Trump's administration designated the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organisation on 24 November 2025, claiming Maduro leads it in drug trafficking with groups like Tren de Aragua. Over 20 strikes on suspected smuggling boats since September 2025 have killed more than 80 people, including a deadly incident on 15 September 2025.

Trump authorised CIA covert operations in Venezuela on 15 October 2025, escalating from sea-based actions to potential land threats. 'Brings a whole bunch of new options to the United States,' said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on the designation. The USS Gerald R Ford carrier group arrived in the Caribbean on 11 November 2025, joining 11 warships for Operation Southern Spear.

Maduro rejected these as 'colonial threats,' while Trump declared Venezuelan airspace closed on 29 November 2025. On TikTok, 60minutes discussed US military actions in Puerto Rico amid Venezuela tensions, noting verified concerns over escalation.

@60minutes 60 Minutes asks President Trump about the military operation around Venezuela: "Is it about stopping narcotics? Or is this about getting rid of President Maduro?" Trump says, “No, this is about many things. This is a country that allowed their prisons to be emptied into our country. To me, that would be almost number one,” says Trump. The commander in chief has ordered U.S. forces to destroy at least nine vessels in waters off Venezuela, killing more than three dozen alleged drug smugglers. Lawmakers, including at least four Republicans, have questioned the strikes’ legality. In the meantime, F-35 fighter jets, about 10,000 U.S. service members, and multiple warships are positioned in the Caribbean. #donaldtrump #maduro #venezuela #geopolitics #worldnews ♬ original sound - 60 Minutes

What's Coming Next: Risks and Regional Impacts

Plans indicate US troops will remain in the Caribbean through 2028, with food contracts supporting sustained operations from Puerto Rico. Trump hinted at land actions 'very soon' on 27 November 2025, potentially targeting Maduro's forces or oil reserves.

Experts foresee initial missile strikes on air defences, followed by an air campaign if diplomacy fails, though ground invasion seems unlikely without more troops. Venezuela's weak air force, with only 30 operational aircraft, offers little resistance, but risks include a failed state scenario. Regional allies like Brazil may mediate, while Puerto Ricans protest renewed militarisation.

Trump met national security officials on 1 December 2025 to discuss next steps, amid congressional scrutiny over strikes. This could lead to regime change or prolonged conflict, reshaping US Latin America relations.

Trump's Puerto Rico strategy heightens Venezuela tensions, risking war over drugs and power, while demanding careful diplomacy to avoid catastrophe. In a direct phone call, Trump issued an ultimatum to Maduro, offering safe passage for him, his wife, and son if they leave Venezuela immediately.