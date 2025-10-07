Former President Donald Trump recently criticised the possibility of global music superstar Bad Bunny performing at the upcoming Super Bowl LIX. However, shortly after his critique, Trump claimed he did not know who the artist was, creating a moment of contradiction.

During a recent interview, Trump commented on the rumours of the Puerto Rican artist headlining the highly anticipated halftime show. He suggested that such a performance would be 'ridiculous' and could negatively impact the NFL's viewership, which he stated was already low. The former president's remarks quickly gained attention, inserting a political angle into the entertainment discussion.

Trump Questions NFL's Choice

Continuing his commentary, Trump positioned the potential selection of Bad Bunny as a questionable decision for the National Football League. According to a report from Variety, he expressed his views on the matter, framing the choice as a potential misstep for the league's brand and audience appeal. His statements align with his past critiques of the NFL's engagement with cultural and political issues.

The conversation then took an unexpected turn. Soon after voicing his strong opinion on the artist's suitability for the event, Trump stated that he had never heard of Bad Bunny. This created confusion, as he had just offered a detailed critique of the artist's rumoured involvement in one of the world's biggest televised events.

Bad Bunny's Global Influence

Contrary to Trump's stated unfamiliarity, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most successful music artists globally. He has been Spotify's most-streamed artist for multiple years in a row, with billions of streams worldwide. Furthermore, his concerts consistently sell out major stadiums across the globe, demonstrating his massive appeal.

The NFL has not officially confirmed who will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans. As reported by The Mirror, the league has yet to make an announcement, leaving the headliner as a subject of widespread speculation. Trump's comments have added another layer to the public conversation, mixing celebrity culture with political discourse ahead of the major sporting event.