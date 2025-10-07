A New Jersey teenager, identified as 17-year-old Vincent Battiloro, now faces murder charges after allegedly stalking and intentionally killing two teenage girls with his vehicle. The tragic incident on Monday followed a period of intense online harassment, including a livestreamed rant connected to his admiration for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The victims, Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17, were riding an electric bike when Battiloro allegedly struck them. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. This fatal act was the culmination of what friends and family describe as months of relentless stalking directed at Niotis.

A Pattern of Harassment

Prior to the attack, Battiloro had reportedly developed a fixation on Niotis. Family members stated that they had reported his stalking to the police on numerous occasions, but no significant action was taken. The harassment also spilled onto the internet.

In a livestream, Battiloro went on a tirade against Niotis. He expressed anger that she had reportedly criticised a tribute to Charlie Kirk. During the stream, he made threatening remarks, connecting his frustration to his support for the political activist. Associates of Battiloro also noted his admiration for other controversial online figures.

The Attack and Chilling Aftermath

The incident occurred Monday evening when Battiloro allegedly used an SUV to run down Niotis and Salas. Authorities report he fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after. He was initially released before being formally arrested and charged the next morning.

Following the deadly crash, Battiloro hosted another chilling livestream. Instead of showing remorse, he claimed that there was 'more to the story' and that he was the actual victim of bullying and false allegations.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING — Charlie Kirk Fan Stalked and Brutally Murdered 2 Girls For "Talking Shit" About Kirk. pic.twitter.com/vq69D9HmUJ — Pamphlets (@PamphletsY) October 4, 2025

He offered condolences to the families but maintained his innocence, all while his social media channels showed his connection to right-wing personalities. The community has been left in shock and mourning as two families grieve the sudden and violent loss of their daughters. Battiloro is now awaiting further legal proceedings.

