US President Donald Trump has renewed his push to replace the term 'artificial intelligence' with 'super intelligence', saying administration will ban the existing name in official documents and beyond. His latest remarks raise questions about the scope of a policy already directing federal agencies to adopt his preferred terminology.

Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. He criticised The Wall Street Journal for continuing to use the established term, arguing that 'super intelligence' better describes the technology.

'When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be,' Trump wrote.

He added: 'In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, "AI/Artificial Intelligence," in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy.'

The remarks follow Executive Order 14434, titled 'Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence', which Trump signed on 29 September 2026. The White House published the order that day, setting out the administration's policy for changing terminology across the executive branch.

The order is the primary document behind the policy. A White House fact sheet also describes the administration's intention to replace 'AI' with 'SI' in federal communications.

What Trump's Super Intelligence Order Changes in Practice

The order directs executive departments and agencies to use 'Super Intelligence' and 'SI' instead of 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, policy documents and other non-statutory documents.

However, the directive applies only to the extent permitted by law. It does not require previously issued regulations, presidential actions, contracts, grants or historical documents to be altered.

That distinction matters because Trump's latest post refers to banning the term in 'everything else'. The executive order establishes a policy for the executive branch, rather than a general prohibition on private companies, news organisations or members of the public using the established terminology.

The order also sets a 60-day deadline for the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to submit proposed legislative language to Trump. The proposal must address a federal definition of 'Super Intelligence' and 'SI', including whether the existing statutory definition should be modified or expanded.

The deadline runs from 29 September, placing it in late November 2026. The order requests proposed legislation; it does not establish that Congress will adopt those proposals.

Why the White House Says Super Intelligence Fits Better Than AI

The administration argues that modern systems have capabilities beyond those originally associated with artificial intelligence. Its executive order says these technologies increasingly amplify human ingenuity and support new forms of creativity across science, medicine and other fields.

The document states: 'The terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of these technologies and the limitless opportunities they create for the American people.'

This is the administration's rationale for changing the terminology, rather than an independently established scientific definition. The order initially applies the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence to the new terms, pending any subsequent presidential action or act of Congress.

Trump's remarks also followed a White House meeting and luncheon on super intelligence on 29 September. The event brought technology leaders into discussions about the rapidly developing sector. However, the meeting alone does not establish that attendees endorse Trump's proposed terminology.

His assertion that virtually everyone is already using, or will soon use, 'SI' was not accompanied by evidence identifying those adopting the term.

For now, the policy directs federal agencies to use the preferred terminology within its defined scope. Whether the terminology gains wider acceptance remains uncertain, and the executive order does not itself impose a universal ban on the words 'artificial intelligence' outside the federal government.