In a blistering address to the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September 2025, US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, labelling him a 'terrible mayor' and alleging the city 'wants to go to Sharia law' amid surging immigration across Europe.

The provocative outburst, part of Trump's broader critique of Western Europe's 'suicidal' policies, reignited his long-standing feud with Khan and drew accusations of bigotry from UK leaders.

As London crime statistics and safety record come under renewed scrutiny, Khan's office fired back, affirming the capital's reputation as a global beacon of tolerance and security.

Sharia Law Claims and Immigration Surge

During his speech, Trump declared, 'I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been changed, it's been so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can't do that.'

He tied the claim to what he called an 'invasion' of illegal aliens transforming Europe, warning that unchecked immigration and energy policies could spell doom for the continent. However, official records show no evidence of Sharia law being adopted in London. While Sharia councils do exist in England, they operate without legal authority and Khan has never advocated for their expansion.

GB News highlighted the backlash on X, posting: 'Bev Turner issues verdict on Sadiq Khan's London after Donald Trump's 'Sharia Law' warning' on 24 September 2025.

Labour MPs condemned the remarks as inflammatory, underscoring simmering transatlantic tensions over cultural shifts and immigration. These exchanges reveal deepening divides on European migration and London crime rates.

London's Safety Stats Counter Trump's Claims

Metropolitan Police data for the 2024/25 period show recorded crimes in London have been managed through targeted investments. This contradicts Trump's assertion that 'crime in London is through the roof.' Nationally, homicides fell to 535 in the year ending March 2025, yielding a rate of 9.8 per million—significantly lower than the United States' 68 per million.

Khan's £170,282 salary, now higher than the Prime Minister's, has drawn scrutiny from critics who argue it should reflect performance on issues like transport and crime. Nonetheless, his administration has prioritised visible patrols and youth interventions. Despite the rhetoric, London continues to attract record numbers of US relocations. Community programmes tackling poverty and integration have bolstered the capital's resilience.

Khan's Green Legacy and Immigration Integration Stand Firm

Knighted in the 2025 New Year Honours for public service, Khan has championed the Ultra Low Emission Zone, slashing central London's nitrogen dioxide pollution by 53 per cent. This environmental milestone, part of broader green space expansions planting over half a million trees, bolsters his legacy in the face of Trump's barbs.

Immigration figures for the year ending June 2025 show 134.8 million arrivals to the UK, with migration estimated between 200,000 to 300,000. While 56 per cent of arrivals were British nationals, the remainder included work, study, family and humanitarian routes. Although immigration policy is set nationally, Khan's office has supported integration through local programmes focused on access to housing, employment and community services for migrant populations.

Khan's spokesperson dismissed Trump's remarks, stating, 'We are not going to dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response. London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities.'

Trump's UN speech has sparked global debate over Sharia law in London and his renewed criticism of Sadiq Khan, but available data and policy outcomes reflect a consistent approach to urban governance. Their clash highlights their differing visions for multicultural cities.