A federal judge in Washington temporarily blocked construction of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch late on Thursday, 5 November. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered a 14-day halt to work on the 250-foot monument near Arlington National Cemetery.

She questioned national-security arguments the administration raised while defending the project in court. Her decision came shortly after federal planners approved the arch by an 8-4 vote.

The judge also found that Washington, D.C., and Virginia had presented strong preliminary legal arguments against construction.

The administration had indicated that work at Memorial Circle could begin as early as Thursday, once the required approvals were in place. The site sits across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, on the ceremonial route to Arlington National Cemetery.

Supporters say the arch would mark 250 years of American independence, while opponents argue that Congress has not authorised it.

Trump's Triumphal Arch Draws Scrutiny Over National Security Claims

In her 33-page opinion, Chutkan called the government's assertion of national-security benefits 'belated and unsupported'.

Administration officials had argued that the arch could provide defence capabilities, including helping deter assassination attempts against Trump. Their submissions included declarations from senior defence and homeland security officials.

However, the judge said the security features had not appeared in documents used to review and approve the proposed monument. The supporting arguments emerged in a government opposition brief in late October, despite public discussion of the project over the preceding year.

When questioned at a hearing, government lawyers provided no further details beyond the declarations, the opinion said.

Trump had earlier described his planned arch as a 'top grade Military Complex', referring to drones and sniper ammunition. The published planning materials instead detail a monument, gilded figures, an observation deck and visitor facilities.

Chutkan also questioned how a brief delay could undermine the asserted security benefits of a project expected to take years to complete.

Trump's Triumphal Arch Wins Approval Despite Legal Objections

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the project's final site and building plans following hours of public testimony on Thursday.

The Interior Department issued its final decision authorising construction the same day. Chutkan then barred construction and related site preparations for 14 days, pending further proceedings.

The temporary order does not amount to a final judgment that the arch is unlawful. Chutkan found that Washington, D.C., and Virginia were likely to succeed in arguing that the government had bypassed required legal procedures.

She also identified threatened traffic disruption and emergency-service concerns, alongside costs that local authorities might not recover.

The administration has relied partly on a 1925 law concerning Arlington Memorial Bridge to justify the project. Chutkan questioned whether that legislation could authorise a new 250-foot monument a century later.

Plans associated with the bridge originally contemplated two 166-foot columns, but they were dropped for aviation safety and cost reasons.

According to the planning commission's report, the proposed arch would stand 166 feet tall, with three gilded figures raising its total height to 250 feet. The scheme also includes an observation deck and is projected to attract thousands of visitors daily.

Its overall construction cost and final funding arrangements remain unclear.

Trump's Triumphal Arch Draws Opposition From Veterans

The location has drawn objections from veterans who say the monument would intrude on a solemn approach to Arlington National Cemetery.

Marine veteran Jimi Shaughnessy said the prospect of a busy tourist scene would be 'abhorrent and insulting' to fallen service members and their families. His remarks concerned the potential impact of the proposal, rather than existing conditions.

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman called the monument 'illegal' and warned that it would disrupt the historic connection between Arlington and the Lincoln Memorial.

National Capital Planning Commission Chairman Mark Paoletta, who also serves as general counsel at the White House Office of Management and Budget, defended Trump's vision. He described the proposed structure as the 'grandest arch ever built by mankind'.

What Happens Next for Trump's Triumphal Arch

The temporary order was granted on the application of Washington, D.C., and Virginia. The court left a separate preliminary-injunction request from Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian unresolved.

The broader legal challenge therefore remains active even though construction has been stopped.

Chutkan has required the government to provide a report on compliance with her order on Monday, 9 November. The administration can continue defending its legal authority to build the arch, but the planning commission's approval does not override the court's restriction.

Further proceedings will determine whether construction can begin after the 14-day period or whether additional restrictions are imposed.

The court has not made a final finding that the government's security claims are false or that the monument can never be built. The disputed legal authority and the project's national-security justification remain under judicial scrutiny.