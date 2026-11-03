Nine people died when a Learjet 60 flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas plunged into a road near Greenacres, Florida, just before 1pm on Sunday, including a family of four, their nanny, two friends, and two pilots.

Air traffic control audio captured a Learjet 60 declaring an emergency over an overspeed condition as it plunged at 20,000 feet per minute near Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday, killing all nine aboard after the crew had reported manageable ice and moderate turbulence minutes earlier in thunderstorms. https://t.co/6OLNlPEijb — Jim Manzon (@manzonjj) November 2, 2026

The passengers were not strangers thrown together by chance. Adam Robinson, a tech entrepreneur, his wife Helen Sharp, and their two young children were travelling together when the jet may have begun breaking apart in the sky and fell in flames into a residential street. The aircraft had left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

A Family Lost Together

The families confirmed the identities of the seven passengers in a joint statement shared on Facebook on Monday by Anthony Robinson, brother of Adam Robinson. It named Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, their children Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina. 'Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives,' the statement read.

The families thanked first responders and the Palm Beach County community and said their thoughts were also with the pilots' loved ones.

Robinson, who was based in Austin, had built the software companies Retention.com and RB2B without outside funding.

The Pilots, One Aged Just 20

Attention also turned to the two people in the cockpit. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, the 20-year-old co-pilot, was identified by her mother, Camila Corteleti. Local news reports said Filgueiras had earned her flying licence in 2023 at the age of 17, while still a senior at West Boca Raton Community High School. CBS Miami identified the captain as Jeffrey Gregory, 55, citing a flight manifest and a knowledgeable source.

What Investigators Have Found So Far

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday that weather is a major focus of its inquiry. Board member Tom Chapman told reporters in West Palm Beach that the crew had reported light clear ice and moderate turbulence and had asked to climb to 37,000 feet (11,278 metres) before the aircraft entered an overspeed condition and dropped rapidly. 'We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact,' Chapman said.

Investigators described a debris field stretching about half a mile (0.8 kilometres), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the 22-year-old jet fell at about 350 feet per second (107 metres per second).

A Crash That Shook a Neighbourhood

The jet carved a crater into a roadway near Military Trail and erupted into flames, forcing the evacuation of about 600 nearby residents. One person on the ground was injured. Recovery has been further slowed by water pooling in the crater, where much of the wreckage remains. The NTSB has not yet determined a cause and said its work would continue for days, with specialists examining aircraft systems, structures, flight recorders, weather, and air traffic control.

For the families, the investigation offers little comfort. A journey meant to end on a Bahamas beach instead ended on a Florida street, with Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, among the youngest of the nine lives lost.