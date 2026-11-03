A trip to the Bahamas ended in tragedy for a couple whose families say they were building a life together. Charmi Fehr and Rachael Reed were among nine people killed when a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Fehr and Reed were travelling with friends, including technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his family, aboard the private aircraft bound for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. All seven passengers and two pilots died when the jet crashed near Greenacres, Florida, shortly before 1pm local time.

On Monday, 2 November, the families of the passengers released a joint statement identifying their loved ones and sharing emotional tributes to those who died.

Who Were Charmi Fehr and Rachael Reed, the Couple Killed in the Crash?

Fehr and Reed were friends of Robinson and his wife, Helen Sharp, and had joined the family on their flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the Bahamas.

Although details about their individual backgrounds remain limited, their families offered a glimpse into their relationship through the joint statement. They described the couple as adventurous, affectionate and deeply committed to one another.

'Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly,' the tribute read.

Emmy Award-winning journalist Tess Maune also paid tribute to Reed and Fehr, describing them as a couple whose love story was like a fairy tale. Maune said Rachael, originally from Oklahoma, had travelled the world before settling in Austin, Texas, with Charmi, who grew up in Paraguay.

'Their love story was truly a fairy tale. Love at first sight and a whirlwind romance that took them all over the world,' Maune wrote.

According to the Tulsa morning news anchor, Rachael was a nurse and talented brow artist. They reportedly met years ago, and Maune described Rachael as someone who avoided small talk and had a special ability to make people feel like old friends. Although they were not particularly close, Maune said Rachael's warmth and vibrant personality made her impossible not to adore. She also recalled how enthusiastically Rachael spoke about Charmi, saying the two were clearly devoted to one another.

Expressing her condolences, Maune said her heart broke for the families and friends of Rachael and Charmi, as well as the loved ones of the seven other victims. She described all nine victims as 'beautiful lights' lost to the world and offered prayers for those left behind.

The tributes offered a particularly personal account of their relationship, describing two people who had found happiness in one another and were looking forward to the life they were building together. Their ages and individual personal histories have not been extensively detailed in the initial coverage. Their families have also asked for privacy as they grieve.

Who Were the Other Passengers Killed in the Florida Learjet 60 Crash?

The couple were among seven passengers killed alongside the two pilots. The other victims included Robinson, 45, an entrepreneur known for founding Retention.com and RB2B, and his wife, Sharp, 40, a ceramic artist.

Their two children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were also aboard. Relatives remembered the couple as devoted parents, describing their children as the light of their lives.

The family's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, was the seventh passenger. The tribute remembered her for the tenderness and devotion she showed towards the children, adding that she had become an important part of the family.

The families also expressed gratitude to emergency responders, investigators and members of the Palm Beach County community who offered assistance following the tragedy.

The aircraft crashed in a residential area, leaving a large impact crater and a widespread debris field. Approximately 600 residents of a nearby mobile-home community were displaced as authorities responded to the incident.

Learjet 60 Pilots Jeff Gregory and Nathalia Filgueiras Also Killed

The two pilots were identified as Captain Jeffrey 'Jeff' Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20. East Coast Jets, where Gregory previously worked, expressed condolences following his death, while Filgueiras' family confirmed her involvement in the crash.

Air traffic control recordings captured the crew reporting icing conditions, moderate turbulence and precipitation before the aircraft entered a rapid descent. CBS News identified Filgueiras as the speaker in some of the emergency transmissions, including calls reporting the aircraft's rapid descent and overspeed condition.

Other transmissions included the words, 'We're going to crash into the ground', followed shortly afterwards by another warning: 'We're out of time'. However, these specific statements have not been reliably attributed to either pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the accident, examining weather conditions, including icing and turbulence, as well as evidence suggesting the aircraft may have begun breaking apart before impact.

Investigators have not established what caused the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.