A US federal judge has blocked further tree removal at Donald Trump's planned Washington, DC, golf course, finding that a legal challenge to the renovation was likely to succeed. The ruling follows the felling of nearly 430 trees in one day and raises questions about the government's account of the project and its late notice to the court.

In a 70-page opinion issued on 26 October, US District Judge Ana Reyes granted a preliminary injunction barring the government from removing or damaging more trees at East Potomac Golf Links while the case continues. She also ordered 10 business days' written advance notice before irreversible modifications to features of East Potomac Park.

Judge Finds Proposed Golf Course Plan Exists

Trump has proposed replacing East Potomac Golf Links with a championship-style course designed by golf architect Tom Fazio. On 18 October, he announced that work would begin on 15 November and the new course would open in approximately 15 months.

The government argued that no final renovation plan existed. However, Reyes cited Trump's public announcements, statements by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Fazio's designs, soil deposited at the site, and the tree removal as evidence that the Washington National Plan existed well before 15 October.

The judge also concluded that the tree management plan formed part of the wider renovation, contradicting the government's position that the work was routine maintenance unrelated to a future redesign.

Nearly 430 Trees Removed After Late Notice

The National Park Service removed nearly 430 trees on 10 October. Government lawyers notified the plaintiffs and the court at 4:55 p.m. on 9 October, less than 18 hours before the operation began. Reyes said officials had known about the planned work earlier and had assured the court they would provide advance notice before making irreversible changes. Although the government described the operation as maintenance to protect the historic landscape, the judge noted that hundreds of the trees were healthy and non-hazardous.

The original tree management plan identified 529 healthy trees for removal. Officials also removed 200 additional trees not listed in the initial environmental compliance document. The government later prepared further documentation addressing those trees, but the figures should not be treated as a confirmed total of trees felled. Rain delayed further cutting planned for 11 October. The plaintiffs sought emergency relief, and Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on 12 October.

Judge Questions Government Testimony

At a hearing on 19 October, Reyes examined discrepancies between Trump's public statements and government officials' testimony about the plan and the timing of the work. She found National Park Service officials Kevin Griess and Frank Lands credible. Jessica Bowron, the agency's comptroller and acting director, was credible in oral testimony, but Reyes said her written declaration was misleading because it omitted the tree management plan.

The judge did not find Gregory Wischer, the Interior Secretary's deputy chief of staff, credible. She questioned his account that the tree-clearing operation was separate from the wider renovation. These were preliminary assessments at the injunction stage, not final findings after a full trial. Reyes also rejected the government's request that she recuse herself over allegations of bias.

Environmental Review at the Centre of the Case

The D.C. Preservation League and two golfers sued, arguing that the government had divided connected parts of the renovation into separate projects instead of assessing their environmental effects together. The National Environmental Policy Act requires federal agencies to review the environmental effects of certain proposed actions.

Reyes found that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in arguing that the government had improperly segmented its environmental review. She also concluded that continued tree removal could cause imminent and irreparable harm. The injunction does not permanently cancel the renovation. It prevents further tree removal or damage and requires advance written notice before irreversible modifications to East Potomac Park while the litigation continues.

Court Seeks Explanation Over Records

Reyes said the timing of the tree removal and late notification raised concerns about whether the government had impeded the plaintiffs' ability to seek court intervention. She ordered the government to show cause by 10 a.m. on 28 October why it should not be required to preserve records concerning the Washington National Plan, the timing of the tree removal, and notification to the plaintiffs and the court.

The proposed requirement could cover relevant Justice Department lawyers and staff. The order seeks an explanation before the court decides whether to impose the records-preservation requirement. It does not establish that officials deliberately misled the court.