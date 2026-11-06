Videos linking The Simpsons to 2027 are reigniting debate about Donald Trump's presidency, an alleged OpenAI surveillance attempt and fears about artificial intelligence. 2027 refers to online claims, not an explicit Simpsons forecast.

A TikTok countdown revisits episodes about Trump, wearable technology and virtual reality. A YouTube video connects Springfield storylines to workplace surveillance, robotics and AI. Reactions range from predictive-programming claims to arguments that science fiction explored similar ideas long ago.

Trump Reference Began as Political Satire

The TikTok video highlights 'Bart to the Future', a Season 11 episode first broadcast on 19 March 2000. In Lisa Simpson's future, she becomes US president and refers to a budget crisis inherited from former President Trump.

The line resurfaced after Trump's 2016 victory. He was already a prominent businessman and television personality who had explored a presidential campaign in 2000.

Writer Dan Greaney told The Guardian in 2016 that the reference warned about America's political direction. It used a familiar figure for satire, not an unknown future president.

OpenAI Case Revives an Old Surveillance Storyline

The YouTube video compares 'Specs and the City', broadcast in January 2014, with the OpenAI case. Mr Burns gives employees smart glasses to monitor them in the episode.

The US Department of Justice said in October 2026 that OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan had been arrested and charged over an alleged attempt to intercept private conversations using a concealed recording device in an executive conference room. Prosecutors alleged it was connected to a television; a second device was reportedly found in his bag.

The room was reportedly used for confidential technical, commercial and strategic discussions. The allegations remain unproven. The device's contents were encrypted, but the public complaint does not establish whether conversations were successfully captured or transmitted. OpenAI said there was no indication that model weights, source code or customer data had been improperly accessed or removed. The case echoes the episode but does not prove a prediction.

AI Scenario Raises Fears About Human Control

The YouTube video revisits 'The Girl Code', in which Lisa creates a sentient app, and 'Friends and Family', where Mr Burns uses VR to experience a simulated family.

It links those storylines to AI 2027, a scenario published in April 2025. The authors explore how advanced AI systems could conduct research and improve their own capabilities, accelerating development faster than human oversight can keep pace. If systems help build more capable successors, people may struggle to evaluate, govern or control each generation in time. That raises questions about whether safeguards and human decision-making can keep pace. The project presents a rapid 'race' and an alternative 'slowdown', not an inevitable AI takeover in 2027.

Viewers Dispute Whether the Show Predicted Anything

Comments underline the disagreement. One YouTube user wrote: 'They're not predicting They're telling you their plans'. Another asked: 'Does anyone remember a cartoon called The Jetsons?'. A TikTok commenter called the storylines 'a pool of ideas', while others noted the programme had made mistakes.

Some viewers claim the episodes reveal hidden plans; others argue science fiction explored similar technology. The comments show debate, not proof of foreknowledge.