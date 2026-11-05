Laura Gallacher, the wife of British comedian Russell Brand, is facing renewed public attention after her husband was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The 39-year-old author and illustrator had defended Brand's character during his trial, describing him as a caring husband and devoted father.

The verdict came after a jury found Brand, 51, guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of three other charges after pleading not guilty to all seven offences. Judge Mr Justice Bennathan remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, 9 November.

Who Is Laura Gallacher Beyond Her Marriage to Russell Brand?

Gallacher, also known professionally as Laura Brand, is a British author, illustrator and creative entrepreneur. She grew up on Surrey's exclusive Wentworth Estate.

She is the daughter of former professional golfer Bernard Gallacher, who captained Europe's Ryder Cup team three times, and the younger sister of television presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

After studying art, Gallacher worked in restaurant and nightclub management before pursuing a career in writing and illustration. Her publications include The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play and The Joy Journal for Grown-ups, which explore creativity, mindfulness, crafting and family activities.

Her work focuses on encouraging creativity through everyday activities, particularly those that bring families together. Through her books and online platform, she has developed a following among readers interested in crafts, mindful living and accessible creative projects.

She has also shared craft projects and glimpses of family life through her online platform, The Joy Journal.

Laura Gallacher's Relationship With Russell Brand

Gallacher told the court that she met Brand at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2006, when she was 19. They began dating in September that year.

She described their early relationship as affectionate, saying Brand respected her sexual boundaries and allowed their intimacy to develop at her pace.

However, their romance ended in February 2007 after Gallacher discovered Brand had been seeing other women.

'I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous,' she testified. She described herself as 'heartbroken' following their separation.

They resumed contact as friends in summer 2007, before becoming close again after Brand's marriage to American singer Katy Perry ended in 2012. They eventually rekindled their relationship in 2015.

The couple became engaged in 2016 and married in August 2017 near Henley-on-Thames. They have three children together.

During her testimony on 29 October, Gallacher called Brand an 'amazingly attentive husband' and said their marriage was built on honesty.

'The way he treats me is to really know me, I feel very seen by him, in a way I've never experienced before. I love him very much,' she added.

Gallacher attended court alongside Brand throughout much of the proceedings. According to courtroom reporting, she became visibly upset when the guilty verdicts were delivered.

Before the verdicts, Brand turned towards his wife and told her: 'Laura, I love you.'

The judge indicated that Brand faced a substantial prison sentence. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that its investigation into two further rape allegations against Brand remained ongoing, with files relating to both complainants having been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.