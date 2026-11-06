Footage of Russell Brand repeatedly declining to elaborate on allegations put to him by detectives has been released by the Metropolitan Police following his conviction for rape and three counts of sexual assault. The 51-year-old comedian and former television presenter was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, of offences involving four women between 2004 and 2009.

The newly released interviews show Brand responding to detailed allegations with the words, 'I have nothing further to add at this time.' The recordings, made between November 2023 and July 2025, capture detectives questioning him about claims that later formed part of the prosecution case.

Russell Brand's Police Interview Released

The Metropolitan Police released excerpts from interviews conducted between November 2023 and July 2025, during which detectives questioned Brand about allegations made by several women.

In one recording from July 2025, Brand sits across from investigators wearing a green jacket as a detective outlines the rape allegation that later resulted in his conviction. The detective outlines the complainant's account, including allegations that Brand removed a condom and assaulted her despite her objections.

After listening to the account, Brand responds, 'I have nothing further to add at this time.' Other recordings show him giving similarly brief answers when confronted with allegations of sexual misconduct.

❗️RUSSELL BRAND INTERROGATION UK:POLICE: The condom he [BRAND] had been wearing had been REMOVED… BEFORE THE ANAL RAPE.. MR BRAND TOLD HIM [Driver] TO CLEAN UP THE MESS ON THE BED… SHE THEN LEFT AND WAS DROPPED OFF BY THE SAME DRIVER…BRAND: I HAVE NOTHING FURTHER TO SAY https://t.co/Cghnd26KbG — RT (@RT_com) November 6, 2026

During an earlier interview, Brand read from a prepared statement acknowledging his previous sexual behaviour while denying wrongdoing. 'I've never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity,' he told investigators.

He also described the media reports that prompted the investigation as 'defamatory and fictitious', maintaining that his previous sexual encounters had been consensual.

Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

A jury of eight men and four women convicted Brand following a trial lasting approximately four weeks. The rape conviction concerned a 21-year-old woman assaulted at his Hampstead home in 2009 after meeting him following a performance.

The three sexual assault convictions related to separate incidents involving women at a London bar, a radio studio and during a television production. Brand was acquitted of three other charges, including a separate rape allegation, an oral rape allegation and attempted indecent assault.

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan remanded Brand in custody after the verdicts, indicating that a substantial prison sentence was inevitable. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, 9 November. Brand had denied the allegations throughout the proceedings, maintaining that his sexual encounters were consensual.

Investigation Into Brand Continues

The investigation, known as Operation Actinolite, began after allegations against Brand were published by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023. Detectives examined historical documents, interviewed witnesses and reviewed material relating to Brand's television and entertainment career. According to police, investigators spoke to more than 100 witnesses and collected hundreds of statements while examining allegations dating back more than two decades.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women who came forward for their 'extraordinary courage, resilience and determination'. Police have also confirmed that further allegations against Brand remain under investigation, with additional material referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The newly released interviews provide an account of Brand's responses during questioning, including his repeated refusals to elaborate on allegations. His sentencing next week will determine the punishment for the offences of which he has been convicted, while separate police enquiries continue.