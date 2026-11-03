Nathalia Filgueiras reportedly texted her boyfriend about turbulence and ice minutes before a Learjet 60 crashed in Florida on Sunday. The aircraft went down on 1 November 2026, killing all nine people aboard. Her stepfather recalled the message as 'I've got turbulence, I've got ice.'

For context, the private jet was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft crashed at around 12.50pm local time. Two pilots and seven passengers were on board.

The account of Filgueiras' final text came from her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, who spoke to the New York Post on Monday, 2 November. Investigators are separately examining reports of icing, turbulence and a possible midair breakup.

Nathalia Filgueiras' Reported Final Text Described Ice

Corteleti said the message went to her boyfriend, Justin, who is also a pilot, at approximately 12.40pm. He recalled Filgueiras writing, 'I've got turbulence, I've got ice'. His estimate places the exchange about 10 minutes before the crash.

That timing is based on a family member's recollection, not an independently authenticated record of the message. IBTimes UK has not verified the private text.

Filgueiras had shared photographs and videos of herself and Justin flying together. In the days following the crash, the reported message has drawn attention because the crew also told air traffic controllers about difficult conditions.

At a briefing on 2 November, National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said the pilots reported light clear icing and moderate turbulence at about 12.47pm. They described the ice accumulation as manageable while flying at 35,000 feet. The radio communications form part of the official investigation, unlike the family's account of the text.

Investigators have not determined whether the weather conditions caused or contributed to the disaster.

Nathalia Filgueiras Earned Her Pilot's Licence at 17

Filgueiras had pursued aviation from childhood. Her sister, Giulia, said she had wanted to become a pilot since the age of 12. She obtained her private pilot's licence at 17 while studying at West Boca Raton Community High School in Florida.

Her family said she had accumulated approximately 1,300 flying hours by the time of her death. Relatives described her as responsible and hardworking, qualities they associated with her determination to fly professionally.

She was serving as co-pilot alongside captain Jeff Gregory, 55, during Sunday's journey. According to the NTSB's official investigation record, the Learjet was operated by Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jet.

Some news reports identify Filgueiras as a speaker in recordings of the crew's final communications. The NTSB's briefing did not formally identify the speaker in each transmission. Nor has it established which pilot was controlling the jet when the emergency began.

The crash also killed Texas technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his wife, ceramic artist Helen Sharp. Their children, Emma and Charlie, were among the seven passengers. Family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, along with the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, also died.

In a statement identifying the victims, their families mourned the passengers and expressed sympathy for the pilots' loved ones. Sharp's father, Dudley Sharp, also spoke about losing his daughter, her husband and both grandchildren.

Investigators Probe Rapid Descent and Possible Midair Breakup

According to the NTSB's preliminary account, the crew reported precipitation and requested permission to climb from 35,000 to 37,000 feet. Air traffic controllers approved the request. Less than 30 seconds later, a transmission announced a descent, followed by a mayday call.

At around 12.48pm, the crew reported an overspeed condition as the aircraft continued losing altitude. The jet struck the ground at approximately 12.51pm, according to Chapman's briefing. The crash left a crater in the roadway near a residential area.

Chapman said investigators had 'some indication that the aircraft was breaking before impact'. Wreckage was scattered over a wide area, raising questions about the sequence of events during the descent.

Weather remains a major focus, although the agency has not identified a probable cause. Investigators are also checking whether a cockpit voice recorder, shown in maintenance records as having been installed, was aboard during the flight.

The official NTSB investigation remains open under case number ERA27MA026. Investigators are working to recover the main wreckage from a crater complicated by accumulated rainwater.