Donald Trump's administration is facing a federal court inquiry into whether government officials and Justice Department lawyers misled a judge about plans to close and redevelop East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, DC.

US District Judge Ana Reyes opened the inquiry on Friday, 30 October, to examine whether officials from the Departments of Justice and the Interior made misleading statements, withheld relevant information or breached professional conduct rules during litigation over the historic public golf course.

The inquiry will consider the government's notice before nearly 430 trees were removed from the course on 10 October, and whether information about the work was omitted from court declarations. It will also examine what government lawyers knew about the proposed closure and redevelopment when they made statements to the court about the project.

Reyes made clear that opening the inquiry was not a finding of wrongdoing. The purpose, she said, was to establish whether misconduct had occurred. The inquiry concerns the conduct of government officials and lawyers representing the administration; it is not an investigation of Trump personally.

Judge Questions Government's Account

The inquiry follows a preliminary injunction issued by Reyes on 26 October. The order bars the government from removing or damaging additional trees at East Potomac Golf Links while the litigation continues. It also requires at least 10 business days' written notice before irreversible modifications are made to the park's forms or features.

The ruling followed the removal of nearly 430 trees on 10 October. The court said the government notified the judge and plaintiffs less than 18 hours before the work began.

In her written opinion, Reyes questioned the administration's explanation that the tree removal was a separate maintenance exercise rather than part of a wider redevelopment plan. She also found that a declaration submitted by acting National Park Service director Jessica Bowron was misleading because it omitted a relevant tree management plan.

Those are preliminary judicial assessments in the injunction proceedings. The separate inquiry will examine whether officials or lawyers knowingly withheld information or otherwise breached their professional obligations.

The dispute centres partly on conflicting accounts of the project. On 18 October, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Interior Department and golf course architect Tom Fazio had developed plans for a 'World Class Championship Golf Course'. He said the course would close on 15 November for about 15 months.

The following day, during a court hearing, Justice Department lawyer Stanley Woodward told the judge that there was no plan to close the course on 15 November. The contrast between the public announcement and the government's courtroom position is among the issues now under scrutiny.

The administration has since confirmed that the National Park Service plans to close the area south of Buckeye Drive, including the golf course, from 15 November. The government has also submitted a design rendering by Fazio to the National Capital Planning Commission, which is scheduled to review it on 3 December. The submission does not mean the design has received approval.

Trump Attacks Judge Over Safety Concerns

Trump has criticised Reyes and argued that the course requires urgent work. In a Truth Social post, he described it as 'highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting' and said he would hold the judge responsible if anyone were injured or killed at the site.

Those statements represent Trump's position, not an independent finding about the course's safety. During the proceedings, Reyes questioned the government's reliance on deteriorating facilities and damaged driving-range netting, including why other safety concerns had not been addressed with similar urgency.

The dispute has also drawn attention to soil and debris transported to the golf course after demolition work at the White House East Wing. More than 30,000 cubic yards of material were reportedly deposited at the site.

An interim sampling report commissioned by the National Park Service detected lead, chromium, PCBs, pesticides and petroleum byproducts in soil at levels above laboratory reporting limits. Those results do not, by themselves, establish that the material was legally classified as hazardous waste or that it posed an unacceptable risk.

The administration has said the soil was tested multiple times and met applicable safety standards. Preservation advocates and lawmakers have raised concerns about the material's handling.

The court inquiry will now examine whether government officials and lawyers gave Reyes a complete and accurate account of the golf course plans and the tree-removal work. The underlying lawsuit over the site's future remains unresolved, as the planned 15 November closure approaches.