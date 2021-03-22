The Trump family has become a target of ridicule on social media amid reports that a part of their Mar-a-Lago club in Florida has been shut down after some of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Several people including one familiar with the club operations told Associated Press that Mar-a-Lago has "partially closed" a section of the club and quarantined some of its workers "out of an abundance of caution." An email sent to the staff said that service had been temporarily suspended in the dining room and beach club, and "all appropriate response measures" including "sanitising affected areas" are being undertaken.

Meanwhile, banquet and event services remain open. "The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority," the email read.

The former first family of the US, who have their private residence in the club located at Palm Beach, were roasted on Twitter late Friday after the report came out with users recalling their dismissive take on the pandemic.

"Turns out that if you deny the existence of a highly contagious virus, the virus has no problems proving you wrong," a user tweeted, while another commented, "Couldn't happen to better people."

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and their son Barron, who themselves tested positive for coronavirus in November last year, moved to Mar-a-Lago in January after leaving the White House. A warning was issued to the club's management weeks before their relocation, after the former President's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. hosted a New Year's Eve party with 500 guests who crowded the dance floor without masks.

The club was told future violations would result in fines of $15,000. However, several events and fundraisers have been hosted there in the past few weeks, including a charity to benefit rescue dogs which was attended by Donald Trump himself.

The Trump family became a trending topic on Twitter on Saturday as well, after the former first lady shared a picture to mark the 15th birthday of her only son Barron. "Happy birthday BWT," the former model wrote alongside a picture of dark balloons that read "15."

Happy birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8AVZEhLeMg — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 20, 2021

A user commented on the picture: "Melania dear, you could have found a more cheerful pic. This looks quite morbid, but perhaps that's how you/he feels."

"How festive! Nothing quite says Happy Birthday to a 15 year old quite like a black balloon that appears to be dripping blood. But then...#BeBest never really made it either," another wrote.