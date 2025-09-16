As US President Donald Trump lands in Britain on 16 September 2025 for a pomp-filled state visit amid soaring transatlantic tensions, massive protests erupt across Windsor and London, blending fiery rallies against his policies with relentless Epstein scandal jabs.

King Charles III's ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle clashes with a 400-square-metre banner of Trump alongside convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein unfurled on the castle steps, crowdfunded by £30,000 ($46,026) from irate activists vowing to 'haunt' the leader.

Giant Epstein Banner to Torment Trump

Everyone Hates Elon, a vocal protest collective, hoisted a tennis-court-sized print of a notorious 1997 photograph showing Trump grinning with Epstein at his Florida estate, draping it across the pathway to Windsor Castle on 15 September 2025.

The stunt, part of a broader bid to 'ruin Trump's UK visit', drew crowds chanting for Epstein files' release, with the group declaring, 'It's time to celebrate the special relationship - the relationship between paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump.'

Thames Valley Police, bracing for the largest operation since King Charles' 2023 coronation, deployed armed units and baton guns, yet Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt affirmed, 'We have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation.'

This Epstein innuendo wave builds on freshly unsealed 2025 documents revealing Trump's past praise for Epstein as 'a lot of fun' who favoured 'beautiful women... on the younger side', quotes resurfacing amid White House denials of his involvement in Epstein's 'birthday book'.

Protesters amplified the taunt by seeding Windsor Castle's gift shop with spoof mugs and plates captioned 'In memory of a terrific guy' and 'never forget', a prank shared widely online to mock Trump's royal red-carpet rollout.

Stop Trump Coalition Rallies Surge in London

Beyond Windsor's visual assault, the Stop Trump Coalition mobilised thousands for a central London march on 17 September 2025, culminating in a Parliament Square rally decrying Trump's immigration stance, Gaza policies, and Epstein ties.

Organisers, echoing a 2018 petition signed by over one million Britons against his first visit, warned of 'noisy protests involving thousands', sans the infamous Trump baby blimp deemed 'not really a laughing matter anymore'.

X user @LucasSa56947288 captured the frenzy, posting on 15 September 2025: 'WOW! Activists in the UK has just unveiled a MASSIVE banner featuring Donald Trump and his best friend Jeffrey Epstein outside Windsor Castle where he will be staying this week,' garnering 620 likes and a video of the unfolding drama.

WOW! Activists in the UK has just unveiled a MASSIVE banner featuring Donald Trump and his best friend Jeffrey Epstein outside Windsor Castle where he will be staying this week.



🔥

pic.twitter.com/8nUBawv0t7 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 15, 2025

Starmer's Trade Push Meets Pomp and Protest

Sir Keir Starmer hosts Trump at Chequers on 18 September 2025 for bilateral talks on £100 billion ($153.42 billion) trade deals and Ukraine support, sidestepping London to avoid rally flashpoints, yet Epstein queries loom large.

A former US official confided, 'This trip will be about the splendour of Windsor Castle... The plan is to keep it about that,' but Steve Bannon crowed, 'The president... has looked forward to this, especially the customs and traditions.' Security escalates post the fatal shooting of Trump ally Charlie Kirk, marking this as Britain's biggest presidential guard since the coronation, per New York Times reports.

Dame Emily Thornberry decried Mandelson's dismissal as hypocritical given Trump's Epstein history, while Everyone Hates Elon's spokesperson snarled, 'There's no way we're letting him use our country to polish his image. Most people here hate what he stands for.' With Red Arrows flypasts and a 150-guest state banquet at Windsor, the visit blends Anglosphere pomp with peril, as protesters pledge Epstein won't fade quietly.